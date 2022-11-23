Morocco vs Croatia LIVE! World Cup 2022 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Morocco vs Croatia - LIVE!

Another four-game World Cup day kicks off in Al Khor this morning as Group F officially gets underway. Perennial dark horses Croatia are playing their first match on football’s grandest stage since the 2018 final in Moscow, when they were bested 4-2 by France after overcoming the likes of England and Argentina during an unforgettable campaign to even outshine their 1998 vintage.

Zlatko Dalic’s side - spearheaded by the evergreen Luka Modric - will hope to mirror their sensational form from Russia in Qatar, with a positive start important in what appears a difficult group also containing Belgium and Canada. Up first is the challenge of Morocco, appearing at their second consecutive World Cup after a previous 20-year gap.

The Atlas Lions are bidding to reach the knockout stages for only the second time on their sixth appearance, having been dumped out of the most recent Africa Cup of Nations by Egypt at the quarter-final stage in heartbreaking fashion. Follow Croatia vs Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium live below.

Morocco vs Croatia latest news

Kick-off time: 10am GMT, Al Bayt Stadium

How to watch: ITV and ITV Hub

Morocco team news: West Ham defender Aguerd fit

Croatia team news: Chelsea’s Kovacic available

Score prediction

07:56 , Alex Young

Hakim Ziyech is back in the fold after a managerial change in the Moroccan camp and headlines a talented group of players.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi and Bayern star Noussair Mazaroui are being tipped as perhaps the best full-back pairing in the competition as a whole.

Nayef Aguerd is fit enough to start in central defence now the West Ham star is over his injury.

(Getty Images)

How to watch

07:46 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast free-to-air on ITV1 with coverage starting at 9am GMT.

Live stream: The ITV Hub will offer a free live stream.

Good morning

07:33 , Alex Young

Hello and welcome to day four of the World Cup in Qatar. Wednesday sees further teams tipped to go deep into the tournament kick off their campaign, and first up is 2018 finalists Croatia against Morocco.

Kick-off at the Al Bayt Stadium is at 10am GMT. Stick with us.

Kick-off at the Al Bayt Stadium is at 10am GMT. Stick with us.