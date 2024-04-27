Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp in heated exchange as Liverpool drop out of title race

Salah and Klopp were involved in a heated exchange (Action Images via Reuters)

Mohamed Salah had a heated exchange with Jurgen Klopp as he prepared to come onto the field during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against West Ham at the London Stadium.

The Egyptian forward was dropped to the bench having not performed at his usual high standards for Liverpool since his injury, and in the aftermath of the club’s defeat in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday night.

Salah was preparing to come on before West Ham’s equaliser, but after Michail Antonio’s header Klopp went over to speak to the forward - who raised his arms and appeared to argue back to his manager.

Salah was then told to calm down by Darwin Nunez, who pulled him away from continuing the exchange.

A heated exchange between Mohamed Salah and Jürgen Klopp on the sidelines just before West Ham's equaliser 😳



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/HuOJwvePWE — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 27, 2024

The draw has seen Liverpool’s chances of winning another title in Klopp’s farewell season disappear. They have dropped points to Arsenal and Manchester City, and despite an improved second-half performance, it was not enough for victory.

Jarrod Bowen put the hosts ahead just before the half time break before Andy Roberston equalised, and the Reds then went ahead after a fortuitous pinball that resulted in an Alphonse Areola own goal.

But Antonio made Liverpool pay for their missed chances, which included hitting the woodwork twice, as he struck a 77th-minute equaliser.

Liverpool have not performed at their usual high standards in recent weeks. Since a 2-2 draw against Manchester United on April 7, the club have won just one Premier League match, at Fulham and have lost to Crystal Palace and Everton.

Story continues

Salah has not scored in the League since the trip to Old Trafford, although he did score a penalty against Atalanta in the Europa League, as the Reds crashed out of that competition following a 3-0 home defeat in the first leg.

Liverpool’s form towards the end of the season appears to have slightly dropped off a cliff, even Klopp was forced to admit after the Everton game: “We were not even close to what we want to be.”

He added: “It wasn’t the first [below par] one but it was the worst one. Crystal Palace wasn’t even close [to being as bad].”