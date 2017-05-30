Mercurial Kyrgios marches past Kohlschreiber in French Open

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 30/5/17 Australia's Nick Kyrgios in action during his first round match against Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Australian Nick Kyrgios shrugged off injury concerns and kept his emotions in check to outclass Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3 7-6 6-3 on Tuesday and book his spot in the second round of the French Open.

The 18th seed, who fired a total of 2 aces, including six in the first set alone, which he raced though in 30 minutes.

A mini-break in the tie break was enough to hand him the second set as Kohlschreiber struggled with the Australian's whipped groundstrokes and repeated audacious dropshots.Kyrgios, notorious for his periodic bad temper and sulks on court, sealed his victory on his first match point.

(reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by John Stonestreet)