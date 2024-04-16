Mariners play the Reds leading series 1-0

Cincinnati Reds (9-7, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (7-10, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (0-1, 4.86 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (0-0, 2.66 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -132, Reds +111; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners face the Cincinnati Reds, leading the series 1-0.

Seattle is 7-10 overall and 5-6 at home. The Mariners have hit 15 total home runs to rank ninth in the AL.

Cincinnati has a 5-2 record in road games and a 9-7 record overall. The Reds have an 8-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford has two home runs and five RBI for the Mariners. Jorge Polanco is 8-for-33 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Spencer Steer has a .321 batting average to lead the Reds, and has six doubles, a triple and three home runs. Jake Fraley is 13-for-33 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .220 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by three runs

Reds: 5-5, .228 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Bolton: 15-Day IL (general medical issue), Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (knee), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (lat), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eduard Bazardo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (personal), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Tejay Antone: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press