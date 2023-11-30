Maple Leafs' Mark Giordano out week-to-week with broken finger

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Mark Giordano is out "week-to-week" with a broken finger, head coach Sheldon Keefe revealed Thursday morning.

Giordano suffered the injury during Tuesday’s game against the Florida Panthers and was almost immediately ruled out of the contest.

The 40-year-old has recorded one goal and five points in 20 games.

The Maple Leafs will be without Mark Giordano for an extended period. (Photo by China Wong/NHLI via Getty Images)

It’s a tough loss for an already-depleted Maple Leafs’ defence corps. Timothy Liljegren has been out of the lineup since suffering a lower-body injury during a Nov. 2 game against the Boston Bruins, while John Klingberg was placed on long-term injured reserve on Nov. 23 with an apparent hip injury.

As a result of Giordano’s injury, Morgan Rielly and TJ Brodie will remain intact as Toronto’s top defence pairing, William Lagesson will join Jake McCabe, while Simon Benoit is grouped with Conor Timmins. Rielly-Brodie, the 17th most-used pair in the league at 5-on-5 via Natural Stat Trick, will be expected to play more minutes while the Maple Leafs work through myriad injuries.

“We’re all comfortable playing with each other, we work on that stuff during practice, mixing up players and whatnot,” Rielly told reporters on Thursday. “The expectation is that there’s not going to be any issues with guys playing on their off-sides or anything like that, so I think we’ll be well-prepared.”

Giordano is a veteran presence who has been lauded for his willingness to block shots, but he’s been off to a sub-par start to the season with a minus-two goal differential at 5-on-5, while the Maple Leafs control 46.7 percent of the expected goals when he’s on the ice. Despite those substandard numbers, he's still a valuable asset capable of logging major minutes.

Toronto’s overall team defense, which has fluctuated wildly throughout the season, will be put to the test Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, with a daunting Saturday date with the Boston Bruins on the horizon.