Maple Leafs' John Klngberg heads to long-term injured reserve

John Klingberg is heading to Robidas Island. (Photo by Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed struggling defenseman John Klingberg on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). The move clears up $4.15 million in cap space for the club.

The Leafs have recalled forward Alex Steeves from the AHL's Marlies in a corresponding move.

Klingberg sat out both of Toronto's Global Series games in his home country of Sweden last weekend with a hip injury.

"Didn't feel very good out there," Klingberg said during the trip. "Very stiff, a little bit of pain. Not a lot of motion."

