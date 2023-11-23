Maple Leafs' John Klngberg heads to long-term injured reserve
As many suspected would be the case, it's off to "Robidas Island" for the laboring Leafs defenseman.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed struggling defenseman John Klingberg on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). The move clears up $4.15 million in cap space for the club.
The Leafs have recalled forward Alex Steeves from the AHL's Marlies in a corresponding move.
Klingberg sat out both of Toronto's Global Series games in his home country of Sweden last weekend with a hip injury.
"Didn't feel very good out there," Klingberg said during the trip. "Very stiff, a little bit of pain. Not a lot of motion."
More to come.