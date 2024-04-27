Man Utd vs Burnley LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Manchester United vs Burnley – LIVE!

Man Utd host Burnley at Old Trafford today with renewed hope about making it into the Premier League’s top six. Erik ten Hag’s side remain thoroughly chaotic but their comeback win over Sheffield United – coupled with Newcastle’s defeat to Crystal Palace – has now made Europa League qualification a distinct possibility.

While it’s difficult to suggest the Red Devils will win with any great certainty given the nature of their performances, the visit of the Clarets is another favourable fixture. Vincent Kompany’s team may be good form but have struggled all season and their prospects of staying up look remote.

Failure to win today would pile more pressure on Ten Hag, who is reportedly fighting to save his job as it is. Little about what his team have done of late would suggest it will be a routine victory but three points are vitally important. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Man Utd vs Burnley latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 3pm BST; Old Trafford

TV channel and live stream: Not available in the UK

Prediction: Man Utd to win

Confirmed Man Utd lineup

Confirmed Burnley lineup

Vincent Kompany's pre-match message

14:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Burnley manager is not getting caught up in Manchester City connections.

“It is a meaningful game and has been for many years in my life. It is really about Burnley and it is for this club and I want to be successful on Saturday.”

"As a manager, you do keep the experience as a player. I have to transfer something into them so they feel they belong to play in that game and win."

Usain Bolt in attendance

14:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

The stars are out for Manchester United’s game later today!

Erik ten Hag hails 'huge progress' as Manchester United manager pinpoints potential game-changer

14:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes his side are making “huge progress” this season.

The Red Devils came from behind to beat Sheffield United on Wednesday evening in another typically chaotic affair.

Despite United’s early dominance, the Blades took the lead in the first-half after a sloppy pass out from the back from goalkeeper Andre Onana, though Harry Maguire soon equalised with a fine glancing header.

Read the full story here!

Big boost for Man United

14:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

We’re yet to see the best of Mason Mount in a Manchester United shirt but he’s back in the squad today in a big boost for Erik ten Hag.

Confirmed Burnley lineup

14:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

Burnley XI: Muric, Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Vitinho, Foster, Berge, Cullen, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Fofana.

Subs: Trafford, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Rodriguez, Benson, Ekdal, Amdouni, Ndayishimiye

Confirmed Man Utd lineup

14:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Man Utd XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Maguire, Dalot, Mainoo, Eriksen, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Amrabat, Mount, Diallo, McTominay, Forson, Amass, Jackson, Wheatley

Man Utd vs Burnley: Team news latest

13:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

We are ten minutes from team news!

Mason Mount back in Manchester United squad for Burnley game

13:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mount arrives at Old Trafford!

Manchester United lead dissenters as Premier League clubs discuss salary cap

13:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

Premier League clubs are set to discuss a first hard salary cap at their next shareholders meeting on Monday, but the proposal faces some stiff opposition.

The proposed cap — known as anchoring — would limit clubs to spending a multiple of what the lowest earners get from the league's centralised broadcast and commercial deals.

Read the full story here!

Ajax keen on Erik ten Hag return as Manchester United boss joins Graham Potter on manager shortlist

12:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ajax have drawn up a three-man shortlist of candidates for their manager vacancy, which includes Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag.

Former Chelsea manager Graham Potter is also of interest, along with Nice coach Francesco Farioli.

The Dutch giants have stepped up their managerial search after failing to qualify for the Champions League for the second season in a row.

Read the full story here!

Erik ten Hag responds to Marcus Rashford post with plea to Manchester United fans

12:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

Erik ten Hag has urged Manchester United fans to “back” Marcus Rashford and help the forward rediscover his best form.

Rashford scored 30 times for the club last season but has been unable to hit those heights again, with just eight goals to his name for United in all competitions this term.

The forward’s form has been criticised, and Rashford took to social media this week to respond to a fan who criticised the “absolutely disgusting” abuse towards him.

Read the full story here!

Man Utd vs Burnley: Latest Premier League odds today

12:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

Man Utd to win: 1/2

Draw: 4/1

Burnley to win: 9/2

Odds via Bet365 and subject to change.

Man Utd vs Burnley: Head to head (h2h) history and results

12:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Burnley’s 2-0 win at Old Trafford in 2020 is their only over United for almost 15 years.

Man Utd wins: 67

Draws: 24

Burnley wins: 45

Man Utd vs Burnley: Premier League score prediction today

12:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

The kind of individual quality United have on offer should see them to victory, albeit they rarely make it that simple.

Man Utd to win, 3-2.

Burnley team news vs Man Utd today

12:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Lyle Foster is “fine” after limping off in Burnley’s win at Sheffield United, Vincent Kompany has confirmed. Arijanet Muric has also overcome a minor worry.

Nathan Redmond, Aaron Ramsey, Jordan Beyer, Luca Koleosho and Ameen Al-Dakhil are all injured.

Man Utd team news vs Burnley today

12:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Marcus Rashford joined the United injury list, missing the game against the Blades, and he is unlikely to be involved here.

However, Mason Mount will return to the squad.

Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Tyrell Malacia are among those still on the sidelines. Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Anthony Martial are closing in on returns, but this match comes too soon.

Man Utd vs Burnley: TV channel and live stream today

12:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it takes place during the Saturday blackout rule imposed across English football between 3pm and 5pm.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5.15pm with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10.20pm.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Welcome

12:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United’s home clash with Burnley in the Premier League.

Kick-off from Old Trafford is at 3pm GMT.