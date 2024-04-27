Man City XI vs Nottingham Forest: Erling Haaland injury latest, predicted lineup, confirmed team news

A latest decision will be made on whether Erling Haaland returns to the Manchester City line-up for Sunday’s clash with Nottingham Forest.

The forward missed Thursday night’s victory over Brighton, a 4-0 win that moved City just a point behind Arsenal with a game in hand in the Premier League title race.

Pep Guardiola confirmed ahead of the south coast clash that Haaland would be absent with a muscle injury, but insisted it was not a “big issue”. Speaking to reporters after the match, the City boss provided a fresh update.

"I spoke with him, and he says he feels better, I don't know,” Guardiola said of Haaland’s chances of being involved at the City Ground.

It is otherwise a fully-fit squad for Guardiola to choose from against Forest. Phil Foden was a slight doubt ahead of the Brighton match but was fit to start and scored twice, while John Stones was an unused substitute.

Mateo Kovacic could drop out of the side on Sunday if Guardiola opts to bring an extra forward player into the side, with either Jack Grealish or Jeremy Doku potentially coming in on the left wing and Phil Foden moving into a more central role.

Ruben Dias did not feature against Brighton, but can be expected to return to the starting line-up at the City Ground.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, De Bruyne; Silva, Foden, Doku; Alvarez

Doubts: Haaland

Time and date: 4:30pm BST on Sunday April 28, 2024

Venue: City Ground

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports