Man City vs Club Brugge: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

Do or die: Man City must win on Wednesday (AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester City know it is do or die for them in the Champions League as they must beat Club Brugge to have any hope of reaching the knockout stage.

A remarkable collapse against Paris Saint-Germain, from two goals up, leaves City needing a result to land a play-off spot.

But Brugge, sitting above City in the League Phase standings, can also get their hat into Friday’s play-off draw with a point at the Etihad.

It’s set to be a thrilling, and tense, finale as the first ever League Phase draws to a close.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man City vs Club Brugge is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

The match will take place at Etihad Stadium.

Where to watch Man City vs Club Brugge

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Man City vs Club Brugge team news

Manchester City are counting their wounded as they look to cobble together a defence for this crucial Champions League clash. Ruben Dias picked up an injury against Paris Saint-Germain and Nathan Ake remains a doubt, meaning Manuel Akanji and John Stones, recently back from injury will start.

Jeremy Doku has been ruled out, so Savinho could come in. Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Omar Marmoush are not eligible for the Champions League.

Club Brugge are sweating over the fitness of captain Hans Vanaken, who is a doubt for the trip due to illness.

Man City vs Club Brugge prediction

Manchester City should have all guns firing as they look for the goals needed to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Club Brugge have their own hopes of a play-off spot on the line, but it will likely be a backs-against-the-wall job at the Etihad for them, and hope results elsewhere go their way.

Man City to win, 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man City wins: 2

Draws: 0

Club Brugge wins: 0

Man City vs Club Brugge match odds

Man City: 1/8

Draw: 11/2

Club Brugge: 14/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).