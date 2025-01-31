Man City: Pep Guardiola reacts as Champions League draw sets up tough fixture schedule

Manchester City will be tested during February. (Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City's tough schedule "is what it is" after drawing Real Madrid in the Champions League knockout phase play-off round.

City will face the La Liga giants in the Champions league for a fourth year in a row as finishing 22nd in the newly revamped League Phase meant the only other potential opponent was Bayern Munich.

Whilst a two-legged tie against Los Blancos is on the horizon, City also have games against Arsenal, Newcastle, Liverpool and Tottenham in February.

In fact, the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu falls a couple of days before Man City are due to welcome the Premier League leaders to the Etihad Stadium.

But Guardiola insists his side have become accustomed to these types of runs.

“We started [this run of games] in Paris, then afterwards Chelsea," he told reporters. "So we are already there in terms of difficult games. The schedule is what it is.

"It always happens in the Premier League, always they put the toughest [fixtures] - always they are so kind with the calendar. Many years it happens that way."

Guardiola then expanded on his comments regarding the schedule after inferring that it is easier for teams in other European leagues.

"Are you asking me that question after many years here? Come on. Don’t make me that question to say something and then pull out that," he added.

"You have been here many years before me and always been like that. Not complaining because we have incredible success playing that calendar.

"So maybe question surprise for you but it happen for always. Always been like that. We accept it. I'm not complaining because we won trebles and had success doing like that.

"Said many times, last season, we play quarter-final against Madrid and three days later we have FA Cup semi-final in Wembley when we could have another day. But we survive.

"I remember when I was in Barcelona and follow Premier League and Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger make same complaints.

"Do you think it is going to change?

"The broadcaster decide, they don’t ask me what is better to play."