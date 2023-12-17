Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Liverpool host Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon in what is one of the top flight’s most anticipated fixtures every season.

Jurgen Klopp’s team started the week top of the table and will hold onto that spot should the beat the Red Devils at Anfield in Sunday’s late kick off. The manager decided to rest most of his first-choice starters for the Europa League loss to Union Saint-Gilloise on Thursday so they should be fit and ready to face Erik ten Hag’s struggling side.

United suffered their own midweek defeat as Bayern Munich proved triumphant at Old Trafford. Their 1-0 loss resulted in an early exit from European competition so Ten Hag will need to prioritise his domestic fixtures from now on. Collecting three points against Liverpool would be a great way to silence the doubters but that is going to be a tough ask.

The Reds are unbeaten across their last 10 league matches and are in such form that has carried them to the top of the table. Can United upset their rhythm today?

Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips for the match right here:

Liverpool vs Manchester United live

Liverpool host Manchester United in the Premier League with kick off at 4.30pm

The Reds started the weekend top of the table with United sixth

Liverpool are unbeaten in 10 league games, United lost to Bournemouth last time out

Liverpool FC - Manchester United FC

Good afternoon!

13:04 , Ben Fleming

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live blog for today’s crunch fixture between Liverpool and Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp’s side are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table after three straight league wins and will hope to put more ground between themselves and defending champions Manchester City, who drew against Crystal Palace yesterday.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have won just one of their last four games in all competitions and sit and will be looking to avoid what would already be their eighth league defeat of the season. Erik ten Hag’s side lost 7-0 in this fixture last season. What will today bring about?

Stay tuned for all the latest build-up, team news, match updates and post-match reaction!