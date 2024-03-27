Liverpool injury update: Andy Robertson, Darwin Nunez and Alisson latest news and return dates

Liverpool’s seemingly constant injury crisis got worse over the course of the international break.

The Reds have been without a host of key players for much of the campaign so far and were beaten 4-3 by Manchester United in an FA Cup thriller before the pausing of domestic football.

Jurgen Klopp picked up a trio of fresh concerns in that memorable contest, while most of his squad have since been away on international duty.

The German will be desperate not to incur any more fitness worries ahead of the run-in with his Carabao Cup winners still fighting for further glory in both the Premier League and Europa League ahead of his emotional summer exit, beginning against Brighton at Anfield on Sunday.

Here is all the latest Liverpool injury news and potential return dates....

Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson picked up a second injury of the season while representing Scotland on Tuesday night.

The left-back was forced off as his country were defeated by Northern Ireland at Hampden Park, having already missed 18 games due to a shoulder issue sustained on Tartan Army duty.

"He's just come off the pitch, let the injury take its course," said manager Steve Clarke.

"He'll go back to his club and they'll assess it and hopefully it's not too serious."

Potential return date: Unknown

Darwin Nunez

The popular striker suffered a hamstring issue during that painful defeat at Old Trafford and subsequently withdrew from the Uruguay squad for friendly matches against the Basque Country and Ivory Coast.

However, Klopp said after the United game that “hopefully it was not too bad”, leading to optimism that Nunez may have avoided a lengthy lay-off.

Potential return date: Unknown

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold has not played since suffering the recurrence of a knee injury during the 3-1 win over Burnley on February 10, when he was withdrawn at half-time.

The versatile right-back was unavailable for selection for England’s friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, with Klopp previously claiming that he could return the week after the international break.

Following the Brighton game, Liverpool host bottom club Sheffield United on April 4 before another trip to Old Trafford three days later.

Potential return date: April 7, vs Manchester United

Nunez and Alexander-Arnold remain injury concerns for the Reds (AFP via Getty Images)

Alisson Becker

Liverpool have been missing their first-choice goalkeeper since the costly defeat by title rivals Arsenal in early February due to a hamstring injury that was described by Klopp as being “rather serious but not season-ending”.

There have been little by way of new updates since then and it remains to be seen exactly when the influential 31-year-old will be back fit, with deputy Caoimhin Kelleher set to continue in goal for now.

Alisson is not involved in the Brazil squad who will meet Spain next after beating England.

Potential return date: April 2024

Luis Diaz

Like Nunez, fellow South American attacker Diaz was hurt during the FA Cup thriller against Manchester United, with Klopp confirming that he had a groin complaint after being taken off in extra time.

However, such an injury did not stop him from joining up with the Colombia squad and he delivered an impressive 90-minute display in Friday’s 1-0 friendly win over Spain at the London Stadium.

Diaz will be expected to feature again for his country against Romania in Madrid on Tuesday and, assuming there are no further setbacks, he should be fine to play against Brighton at the weekend.

Potential return date: March 31, vs Brighton

Cody Gakpo

The third player to suffer an injury against Manchester United, Gakpo twisted his ankle at Old Trafford after coming off the bench to replace Mohamed Salah in the second half of normal time.

However, like Diaz, he still went off on international duty and played all but eight minutes of the Netherlands’ 4-0 friendly win over Scotland in Amsterdam on Friday night.

Gakpo should also be involved in the high-profile meeting with Germany in Frankfurt on Tuesday and then be available to face Brighton at Anfield.

Potential return date: March 31, vs Brighton

Diogo Jota

Jota was stretchered off in the first half of the 4-1 win over Brentford on February 17 after suffering a serious knee injury.

Klopp said the Portuguese forward was facing “months” on the sidelines, although again insisted that the problem was not season-ending.

In his most recent update, the Reds boss said that, like Alexander-Arnold, Jota could be back the week following the international break, potentially putting him on track for at least some involvement against Sheffield United and/or Manchester United.

Potential return date: April 7, vs Manchester United

Jota suffered a knee injury in February (AP)

Curtis Jones

Much like Jota and Nunez, Jones was forced off in that costly win over Brentford last month having sustained an ankle knock.

He has not featured since then and had no chance of making Gareth Southgate’s final England squad before he names his travelling party for the European Championship in the summer.

However, Klopp said earlier this month that Jones could be fit to play some part against Brighton when the Premier League returns.

Potential return date: March 31, vs Brighton

Ibrahima Konate

The French defender suffered a thigh injury that forced him off in the second half of the first leg of Liverpool’s thumping Europa League last-16 win over Sparta Prague on March 7.

He sat out the subsequent three games, but was still named in the latest France squad by Didier Deschamps.

Konate was an unused substitute for Friday’s 2-0 home defeat by Euro 2024 hosts Germany in Lyon and then played against Chile on Tuesday night.

Potential return date: March 31, vs Brighton

Thiago Alcantara

The injury-plagued Thiago suffered an injury setback just minutes after coming off the bench for his first appearance in 10 months against Arsenal in early February.

Klopp has since said he is unsure when the Spanish midfielder will return or if he can play again this season.

With his contract due to expire in the summer and no extension agreed, Thiago may have already played his final game for Liverpool.

Potential return date: Unknown

Stefan Bajcetic

Bajcetic has been limited to just two appearances this term due to a variety of frustrating injury setbacks and has not played at all for Liverpool since September.

However, he has stepped up his return efforts of late and displayed his encouraging progress in a series of Instagram updates showing his training sessions - the last of which was accompanied by the caption: “Can’t wait for what’s coming.”

Klopp previously said that Bajcetic was now in a “much better place” and likely to be part of team training at Kirkby after the international break, but warned he was effectively in his “pre-season” in terms of fitness.

Potential return date: April 2024

Joel Matip

The experienced centre-back underwent surgery in December on an ACL tear suffered in the comeback win over Fulham.

The injury was considered season-ending and like Thiago, Matip is out of contract in the summer and may not play for Liverpool again.

Potential return date: Summer 2024

(PA)

Ben Doak

The teenage winger suffered a meniscus tear in December and underwent surgery, with a multiple-month layoff expected.

However, there have been reports that Doak is well ahead of schedule in his recovery and could play again before the end of the season.

Potential return date: Unknown