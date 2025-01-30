Leonard, Powell fuel 4th-quarter push as Clippers beat Wembanyama, Spurs, 128-116

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell had 27 points each and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 128-116 on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles center Ivica Zubac added 21 points and 22 rebounds in an intense battle with San Antonio star Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Spurs. They have lost five of six.

Wembanyama and Zubac battled throughout with one exchange nearly leading to a skirmish with 4:45 remaining in the third quarter following a 3-pointer by Harrison Barnes and a Clippers timeout.

After being shoved to the court from behind by Zubac, Wembanyama got up and ran after the Clippers center but was held back by Spurs staff and players as they filed onto the court for the timeout. Zubac was visibly upset on the previous play, flailing his arms after no foul was called when he was blocked by Wembanyama. No technical foul was called and, after a brief discussion, officials opted not to review the play.

San Antonio closed the third quarter on a 17-9 run and took a one-point lead in the fourth quarter before Los Angeles closed out its third win in four games.

San Antonio rookie guard Stephon Castle had 20 points and Devin Vassell added 19.

Takeaways

Clippers: Los Angeles shot 50% on 3-pointers.

Spurs: San Antonio forward Jeremy Sochan had seven points and no rebounds as he remained out of the starting lineup after missing several games with a lower back injury.

Key moment

The Clippers went on a 15-2 run over 3 1/2 minutes to grab a 119-107 lead after Wembanyama’s step-back 3-pointer had put the Spurs up 105-104 with 5:38 remaining in the game.

Key stat

Wembanyama extended his NBA record to 35 straight games with a block and a 3-pointer.

Up next

The Clippers are at Charlotte on Friday night. The Spurs host Milwaukee on Friday night.

