'Leave It To Beaver' actor Tony Dow dies at 77 after cancer battle: 'A beautiful soul'

Actor Tony Dow attends the premiere of "Mary Pickford, The Muse of Music" at the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences on Aug. 28, 2009, in Beverly Hills, California.

"Leave It To Beaver" actor Tony Dow, who played Wally Cleaver in the popular sitcom, died Tuesday at 77.

Dow's manager Frank Bilotta confirmed in an email to USA TODAY Tuesday that the actor died of cancer.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share with you the passing of our beloved Tony this morning," said a statement from Bilotta and Renee James, Dow's management team, posted on Dow's Facebook page Tuesday.

"Tony was a beautiful soul - kind, compassionate, funny and humble. It was truly a joy to just be around him. His gentle voice and unpretentious manner was immediately comforting and you could not help but love him," they added.

"The world has lost an amazing human being, but we are all richer for the memories that he has left us. From the warm reminiscences of Wally Cleaver to those of us fortunate enough to know him personally - thank you Tony. And thank you for the reflections of a simpler time, the laughter, the friendship and for the feeling that you were a big brother to us all," the post said.

On the hit sitcom, which aired on CBS and then ABC from 1957-63, Wally was the older son of Ward and June, a straighter contrast to the quirkier main character of Theodore "Beaver" Cleaver (Jerry Mathers). A popular jock, Wally was also ensnared in the schemes of his friend, the mischievous and smooth-talking Eddie Haskell (Ken Osmond).

The news comes less than three months after the actor and and his wife, Lauren Shulkind put out a joint statement sharing the "very sad news" of his cancer diagnosis, though they didn't disclose details of the disease.

"Dear Friends & Fans of Tony Dow, I have some very sad news to share with you. Unfortunately, Tony has once again been diagnosed with cancer. He is approaching this reality so bravely, but it is truly heartbreaking," the joint statement read.

Actors Tony Dow (L) and Jerry Mathers backstage at the 5th Annual TV Land Awards held at Barker Hangar on April 14, 2007 in Santa Monica, Calif.

Tony Dow cancer: 'Leave It To Beaver' announces diagnosis: 'It is truly heartbreaking'

Mathers mourned his "Beaver" co-star in a post to Facebook Tuesday, saying Dow was not just a brother on TV but "in may ways in life as well."

Story continues

"Tony leaves an empty place in my heart that won’t be filled. He was always the kindest, most generous, gentle, loving, sincere, and humble man, that was my honor and privilege to be able to share memories together with for 65 years," he wrote. "The world may have lost a star today, but the heavens gained another.

Mathers had updated fans on Dow's cancer battle Thursday, asking for "prayers and healing."

He included a note from Dow's Facebook page, which said his illness had been a "rollercoaster of ups and downs" with Dow "in and out of the hospital with various complications and treatments."

The actor and director has been public about previous health struggles. In August he was hospitalized with pneumonia, Bilotta confirmed at the time.

Dow later reprised his role as Wally in a "Beaver" spinoff from 1983 to 1989. He also directed several episodes of 1993's "Babylon 5" along with 1999 episodes of "Crusade" and "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine."

The actor, born Anthony Lee Dow, has starred in an array of television series as a child and was involved in A Minor Consideration, a non-profit foundation to provide support for child actors.

In 2017, Dow reflected on his acting career and celebrated "Leave It To Beaver" 's 60th anniversary in an interview with the Arizona Republic, part of the USA TODAY Network.

More celebrity deaths: Mira Sorvino mourns father, 'Goodfellas' actor Paul Sorvino: 'My heart is rent asunder'

“It’s nice to be remembered any way you can, so I have accomplished that,” Dow said at the time. “I’m much more appreciative of the show. I was not unappreciative, but I was always a little rebellious."

Dow's friends in the industry paid tribute to the actor on social media, also remembering him as an artist and carpenter.

TV producer Jim Michaels shared in a post, "I will miss my friend Tony Dow- an amazingly kind person, talented director, actor, wood craftsman and artist. I smile whenever I think of him and his loving wife Lauren. I loved golfing with him and his preferred barefoot approach to golf shoes!"

Wrestler Jerry Lawler shared wishes that Dow would rest peacefully. "Man, so sad to hear that a life-long TV favorite of mine, Tony Dow, Wally from 'Leave It To Beaver' just passed away. R.I.P. Wally"

Actor Alan Tudyk praised Dow's carpentry skills in a tweet: "Tony Dow built the beach house I lived in when I first moved to Los Angeles to shoot Firefly," he posted. "Hell of a carpenter."

Contributing: Elise Brisco, Jenna Ryu, Erin Jensen

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tony Dow dead: Wally Cleaver 'Leave It To Beaver' actor was 77