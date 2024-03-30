Laura Dern Praises Taylor Swift's Directing Skills: 'The Real Deal'

The Oscar-winning actress was featured in Swift's 2022 music for "Bejeweled" alongside the Haim sisters

Laura Dern/instagram Laura Dern and Taylor Swift

Could Taylor Swift have a career beyond music?

That was the question Laura Dern was asked on the latest episode of TheWrap's UnWrapped podcast and couldn't help but answer, having previously worked with her on the "Bejeweled" music video.

“She is a real deal," said Dern, 57, of Swift, 34, who directed the 2022 project.

"On top of everything else amazing that she does and is a real deal filmmaker, which I got to experience firsthand," Dern continued. "I’m excited to watch that part of her journey wherever she continues to take it amongst everything."

youtube Laura Dern in "Bejeweled" music video

In the music video, which is a take on the beloved Cinderella story, Dern starred as Swift's evil stepmother. Haim, the band who previously opened for Swift on the Eras tour, played her stepsisters.

Dern shared that she would be open to collaborating with Swift on a separate project.

“Listen, wherever she wants to go, I’ll show up. I love her," the Jurassic World: Dominion star told UnWrapped.

After the beloved music video premiered, Dern echoed similar sentiments during a January 2023 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, expressing that working with Swift was an "incredible time."

"I was amazed by what a great filmmaker she is, how prepared she was, how improvisational and fun it was. I had the time of my life. So, it was amazing," said Dern.

Swift has also been vocal about her love of being behind the camera. In December 2022, it was announced that the Grammy winner had signed on to make her feature-length film directorial debut in Searchlight Pictures production.

taylor swift/instagram Laura Dern and Taylor Swift

While there haven't been any new updates about the project, one thing Dern shared with PEOPLE that fans can be sure of is that Swift is someone who "cares about everything deeply."

"I think people who love her know that," Dern told PEOPLE in January. "They know that in her writing, and they know that in her heart and her activism — but it's been incredible to know that as a friend, too."

