Canada beats Latvia 4-0 in quarterfinals at men's U18 hockey championship

VANTAA, Finland — Carter George made 23 saves for his second shutout of the tournament as Canada defeated Latvia 4-0 in quarterfinal action Thursday at the world men's under-18 hockey championship.

Team captain Porter Martone scored and 16-year-old Gavin McKenna had an assist.

McKenna is second in tournament scoring with 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in five games, while Martone is third with 14 points (five goals, nine assists).

Maxim Masse scored the winning goal on a power play 5:08 into the game.

Ryder Ritchie and Jett Luchanko, into an empty net, also scored for Canada. Tij Iginla and Harrison Brunicke added two assists apiece.

Goaltender Mikus Vecvanags made 34 saves for Latvia.

Canada will face Sweden in Saturday's semifinals for a second straight tournament. The Swedes advanced with a 2-1 win over Finland.

Sweden dumped Canada 7-2 last year at last year's worlds in Switzerland. Canada then beat Slovakia 4-3 in overtime for bronze.

Canada beat Sweden 6-3 in its opening game at this year's tournament.

The defending champion United States will face Slovakia in the other semifinal. The U.S. beat Switzerland 4-0 in the quarterfinals while Slovakia edged Czechia 3-2.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press