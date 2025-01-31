Kovac's salary and special clause at Dortmund revealed

Niko Kovac is due to start work as Borussia Dortmund head coach on Sunday after signing a contract until 2026.

According to Bild, the Croatian coach will receive an annual salary of €3.5 million - a million more than his predecessor Nuri Sahin, who was paid €2.5 million a year.

The report claims that Kovac could increase his salary even further thanks to a special clause written into his contract.

If he leads Dortmund from their current eleventh place in the Bundesliga to Champions League qualification, he will apparently receive an extra €750,000.

Caretaker coach Mike Tullberg will lead the team into his final game in charge against Heidenheim on Saturday before Kovac takes over.