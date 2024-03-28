Knicks take on the Spurs, seek 4th straight win

New York Knicks (44-28, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (17-56, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York seeks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Knicks take on San Antonio.

The Spurs have gone 9-27 in home games. San Antonio ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Victor Wembanyama averaging 2.2.

The Knicks are 20-15 on the road. New York has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spurs score 111.9 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 107.5 the Knicks give up. The Spurs average 112.4 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 119.2 the Spurs allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 9 the Knicks won 126-105 led by 25 points from Jalen Brunson, while Jeremy Sochan scored 16 points for the Spurs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Vassell is shooting 47.2% and averaging 19.4 points for the Spurs. Wembanyama is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Brunson is averaging 27.4 points and 6.5 assists for the Knicks. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 18.5 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 4-6, averaging 108.9 points, 45.4 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points per game.

Knicks: 8-2, averaging 107.3 points, 46.2 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.4 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Keldon Johnson: out (knee), Charles Bassey: out for season (knee).

Knicks: Julius Randle: out (shoulder), OG Anunoby: out (elbow), Alec Burks: day to day (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press