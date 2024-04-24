Kawhi Leonard returns to the Clippers' lineup for Game 2 against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard returned to the Los Angeles Clippers’ lineup for Game 2 of their playoff series against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Leonard received the loudest cheers of anyone in the team's starting lineup when he was introduced. He stole the ball from Kyrie Irving , but missed his first jumper in the lane in the opening minutes.

Leonard came back after missing three weeks because of right knee inflammation.

“He's done all the necessary things he has to do to get on the floor and so he's checked every box,” coach Tyronn Lue said before the game. “He's ready to go.”

Leonard won't be under a minutes restriction; instead, Lue will gauge how his superstar forward is feeling during the game.

Leonard has not participated in any contact practices going into the playoffs. He last played on March 31.

The Clippers beat the Mavs 109-97 in Game 1 on Sunday while Leonard watched from the bench.

“He's got to be accounted for on both sides of the ball,” Mavs coach Jason Kidd said. “It doesn't matter how long he's been out. If he's playing, he's ready to go.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

The Associated Press