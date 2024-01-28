Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon Go Full Bee Gees Mode In Return Of Iconic 'SNL' Sketch

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon had “Saturday Night Live” fever in the return of “The Barry Gibb Talk Show” this weekend.

“The Tonight Show” host (who played Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb) reunited with the “SNL” musical guest (who played Barry’s brother Robin Gibb) in the sketch for the first time in over a decade.

Fallon’s Barry Gibb, on Saturday, promised a “no nonsense show” before losing his cool on The Nation’s justice correspondent Elie Mystal (played by Kenan Thompson) when asking about the upcoming presidential election.

“You look like if Don King ate another Don King. I will unhinge my jaw and bite your head off like a goldfish cracker,” replied Fallon’s Barry Gibb before he and Timberlake broke into a brief “snack that smiles back” song.

Fallon later vowed to “psychologically destroy” the writer, adding that he’d replace his shoes with an “identical pair of one bigger size” so he thinks his feet are shrinking.

“I fear nothing, I watched ‘Saltburn’ with my entire family and I knew about the bathtub scene beforehand and I loved it,” said Fallon before he and Timberlake belted out a song about the scene in the style of the Bee Gees.

“Do you have anything to add, Robin?”

“No, no I don’t,” Timberlake replied.

You can watch more of the sketch in the clip below.

