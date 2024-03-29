Jurgen Klopp reacts to Xabi Alonso's decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen in blow to Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp says he can understand why Xabi Alonso has decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen.

The Spaniard had been strongly linked with a move to Anfield to replace Klopp when he leaves at the end of the season.

Bayern Munich, another of Alonso’s former clubs during his storied playing career, had also been touted as a landing spot ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s exit this summer.

Real Madrid were another club linked with Alonso, who has Leverkusen on the brink of their first ever Bundesliga title win following an unbeaten season thus far.

Despite so much speculation in regards to his future, the 42-year-old underlined his commitment to the German side, hailing them as the “right place” to continue his development as a manager.

Klopp, who was tipped to leave Borussia Dortmund much earlier than he eventually did in 2015, said he could relate to the decision.

“One part I can speak about is a young manager where he is doing well,” he said.

“Being at a club in a similar situation, I did pretty much the same and I never regretted it. That's pretty much everything I can say about it.

"He is doing an incredible job there. Leverkusen has a good team and they will probably keep the team together. That's a possibility and not all years it is like that. So I understand that he wants to do that. For the other stuff, I have nothing to say about it. That's it."

Klopp and Alonso could yet meet in the Europa League final this season should both Liverpool and Leverkusen get there.