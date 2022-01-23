Julia Fox Gave Madonna's Iconic Cone Bra a Modern Update

Another day, another outfit worn during Kanye West and Julia Fox's high fashion romance.

On Sunday morning, Fox and West attended the Kenzo show at Paris Fashion Week, and their appearance checked off two major relationship milestones, as they had their very first couple twinning moment and made their debut as boyfriend and girlfriend in an official setting. For the occasion, Julia wore might have been her boldest look yet. Sporting a Canadian tuxedo, the actress seemingly channeled Madonna in a cropped denim jacket with conical detailing on the chest — much like the Jean Paul Gaultier cone bras worn by the singer on her "Blond Ambition" tour in 1990.

On the bottom, Fox opted for loose-fitting jeans and matching high-heeled boots. She accessorized with black leather gloves, a coordinating handbag, and statement gold earrings. Her eye makeup was dark and dramatic, and her hair was pulled back into sleek bun.

Kanye, meanwhile, also wore double denim consisting of a padded jacket and light-wash jeans that were tucked into a pair of black work boots.

While it may seem like Fox and West's relationship is moving along at record speed, the Uncut Gems star insists what's going on between them isn't about publicity. Earlier this month, on her Forbidden Fruits podcast, Julia revealed that their romance is the real deal and not all a "PR stunt." "There's always people that think every single celebrity scandal is a setup. I personally don't," Fox said, adding that the couple's mutual friends aren't surprised by them dating: "I feel like, to the people who know us both personally, like all the people that we have in common, like friends in common, have texted me like, 'Oh my God, this makes so much sense.'"