Jonathan Scott Teases Where He and Fiancée Zooey Deschanel Will Wed During the Eclipse

The HGTV star used the full solar eclipse to share some "once in a lifetime" news

Rich Fury/Getty Images Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel

Jonathan Scott has teased his wedding plans with Zooey Deschanel — though it may have been hard to see!

The Property Brothers star, 45, used the 2024 total solar eclipse to announce another special moment that will be happening soon.

Jonathan Scott/instagram Jonathan Scott shares a special message during the 2024 solar eclipse

In an Instagram Reels post uploaded on Monday, April, 8, Scott was seen holding several signs. “I’m only saying this once…💍,” he captioned the clip.

“As the full eclipse is a ‘once in a lifetime’ moment…” his first one read.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to give you some ‘once in a lifetime’ news,” the next printout read.

Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” played as the HGTV talent shuffled through the signs.

“I’ve decided to share when and where Zooey & I are getting married,” another one read as Scott smiled.

He pulled another sheet of paper to the front of his stack. This one stated, “After a ton of discussion, weighing all the possibilities, we’ve decided it has to be… “

Just as Scott grabbed the next printout, the “eclipse” began, blocking out visibility — and completely covering his message.

Several seconds (and slides) later, he returned on camera with his final message: “Which I know you’ll agree is perfect.”

While others may have missed the memo, the Scotts' twintuition must’ve been working in overdrive.

“Great choice,” Drew Scott, 45, quipped in the comment section.

Jonathan Scott/Instagram Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel

Jonathan and the New Girl star, 44, met filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke in 2019. The design expert proposed to the actress in August 2023 during a family trip to Scotland — even getting a bit of assistance from her two children, Elsie and Charlie, for the big moment.

In October, the Elf alum was joined by her fiancé for a PEOPLE exclusive where she recalled knowing early on that he'd be special.

“The very first date we went on, you were impressed because I sent you a schedule,” Jonathan said of their outing to an escape room.

Agreeing, Deschanel added, “I was like, ‘Oh my God. He sent me an itinerary. This is like my dream.’ I'm a Capricorn, so …”

Zooey Deschane/Instagram Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel

More recently, the couple spent time together in France. In late January, they jointly shared an Instagram video of themselves strolling along the Seine.

In a sweet Valentine’s Day post the following month, Jonathan made another Instagram video — this time doing a voiceover of what he was writing on her card.

"I guess my big question is, why the heck did we wait so long to meet each other?” he said, adding, “I can’t wait to be your husband.”

