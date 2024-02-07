Ivory Coast vs DR Congo LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Ivory Coast vs DR Congo - LIVE!

Hosts Ivory Coast look to continue a truly remarkable Africa Cup of Nations run as they take on DR Congo in the semi-finals tonight. A 4-0 group-stage defeat to Equatorial Guinea looked likely to knock Ivory Coast out, with boss Jean-Louis Gasset sacked, but they snuck through as the worst of the third-placed teams to qualify.

It has been a dramatic run since then too, with Ivory Coast beating defending AFCON champions Senegal in the last-16, before somehow edging past Mali in the quarter-finals. The Elephants went down to ten men in the first-half, forced extra time with a last-gasp equaliser, and Oumar Diakite then struck a winner in the 122nd minute.

DR Congo have had an eventful time of themselves, as they bid to lift the trophy for the first time since 1974. They progressed out of their group without winning a single match, beat Egypt on penalties and then saw off Guinea to book their place in the semi-finals. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Ivory Coast vs DR Congo latest news

How to watch: BBC Three, Sky Sports Football

Confirmed Ivory Coast lineup

Confirmed DR Congo lineup

Ivory Coast 0-0 DR Congo | 16'

DR Congo goalkeeper Mpasi comes to punch an Ivory Coast corner.

Confident goalkeeping from the 29-year-old.

DISALLOWED GOAL!

9’ DR Congo think they’re ahead after Bakambu heads home, but the referee decided the ball was unfairly kicked out of the hands of goalkeeper Yahia Fofana. The goal is not allowed to stand.

As you were. 0-0.

Ivory Coast 0-0 DR Congo | 5'

Big protestations from Pickel, but he is rightly pulled up by referee for a robust tackle on Seko Fofana which was definitely a foul.

Kick-off!

1’ Underway here as Ivory Coast and DR Congo contest the second AFCON semi-final!

Ivory Coast vs DR Congo: AFCON latest

Nigeria are through! They beat South Africa on penalties.

Ivory Coast vs DR Congo: AFCON latest

Nigeria and South Africa are now having a penalty shootout to claim the first place in the final!

Ivory Coast vs DR Congo: A look inside the dressing rooms

Calm before the storm!

Ivory Coast vs DR Congo: AFCON latest

This tournament does not let up!

(85') Victor Osimhen scores for Nigeria to make it 2-0

(86') Goal overturned by VAR and penalty awarded to South Africa

(90') South Africa convert penalty to make it 1-1 to take game to ET



AFCON ALWAYS DELIVERS 🍿 pic.twitter.com/oz4bKrQFhZ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 7, 2024

Confirmed Ivory Coast lineup vs DR Congo

Ivory Coast XI: Fofana; Konan, Boly, Ndicka, Singo; Fofana, Seri, Kessie; Gradel, Haller, Adingra

Ivory Coast vs DR Congo: AFCON latest

Nigeria and South Africa are now heading to extra-time.

Ivory Coast vs DR Congo: AFCON latest

South Africa have now levelled in the last minute against Nigeria!

It looks set to go to extra-time.

Confirmed DR Congo lineup vs Ivory Coast

DR Congo XI: Nzau; Baka, Mbemba, Mambenga, Kawela; Lina, Monginda, Kyatengwa, Moutoussamy; Wissa, Bakambu

Ivory Coast vs DR Congo! AFCON latest

Nigeria have taken the lead! Troost-Ekong has struck a second-half penalty.

One of Ivory Coast or DR Congo could await the Super Eagles...

Ivory Coast vs DR Congo: AFCON latest

Nigeria and South Africa are currently 0-0 in the other semi-final.

Ivory Coast vs DR Congo: When is the AFCON final?

The AFCON final will be held at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan at 8pm GMT on Sunday 11 February.

Ivory Coast vs DR Congo: Pressure off DRC

DR Congo, meanwhile, can approach this as something of a free-hit.

Not necessarily expected to get to this stage, the hosts will be expected to make reasonably light work of this, albeit in an AFCON that has so far been full of shocks.

Ivory Coast vs DR Congo: Momentum with the hosts

Ivory Coast endured such a torrid group stage they even sacked their manager but have gone on quite the journey since.

They’ve left it late against both Senegal and Mali but are now one game from the final.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

This is a repeat of the 2015 Cup of Nations semi-final, which the Ivorians won 3-1 courtesy of goals from Gervinho, Wilfried Kanon and Yaya Toure.

Ivory Coast wins: 6

DR Congo wins: 4

Draws: 5

Ivory Coast vs DR Congo: Score prediction today

It has been nigh on impossible to knock the hosts out of this tournament, no matter how likely it appears to have been on multiple occasions.

Fate and fortune looks to be on their side.

Ivory Coast to win, 2-1.

DR Congo team news vs Ivory Coast today

Brentford forward Yoane Wissa is set to start for DR Congo, who have Gael Kakuta back from injury.

Ivory Coast team news vs DR Congo today

The hosts will be without both Oumar Diakite and Odilon Kossounou after they were sent off against Mali, the former receiving his second booking for removing his shirt in celebrating the winning goal. Serge Aurier and Christian Kouame are also banned.

Willy Boly is most likely to step in for Kossounou in defence whereas Sebastien Haller may finally be fit to start having overcome an ankle injury.

Ivory Coast vs DR Congo: TV channel and live stream

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC Three, with coverage starting at 7.45pm GMT, as well as Sky Sports Football.

Live stream: Sky subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app while the game will also be shown for free via the BBC Sport and iPlayer portals.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Ivory Coast vs DR Congo in the AFCON semi-final today.

Kick-off from the Alassane Ouattara Stadium is at 8pm GMT.