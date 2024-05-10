Suarez leads Inter Miami against CF Montreal

Inter Miami CF (7-2-3, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (3-4-3, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Inter Miami CF -118, Montreal +273, Draw +288; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Luis Suarez leads Inter Miami into a matchup with CF Montreal after scoring three goals against the New York Red Bulls.

Montreal is 2-2-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal has a 3-2 record in one-goal matches.

Miami is 4-2-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is 6-0-0 when it records at least three goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Montreal won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matias Coccaro has three goals and one assist for Montreal. Josef Martinez has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

Suarez has 10 goals and five assists for Miami. Lionel Messi has scored nine goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 3-4-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

Miami: 6-2-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Kwadwo Opoku (injured), Joaquin Sosa (injured), Matias Coccaro (injured), Lassi Lappalainen (injured), Josef Martinez (injured).

Miami: Federico Redondo Solari (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Facundo Farias (injured), Shanyder Borgelin (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured), Sergey Krivtsov (injured), Jordi Alba (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

