It’s high school spring sports tournament time. Here are the schedules

It’s tournament and playoff season for Charlotte-area spring high school sports athletes.

Conference tournaments in baseball and softball take place this week, while state playoffs in boys’ tennis and boys’ and girls’ lacrosse are scheduled to begin Wednesday.

Here are tournament schedules. Check back for updates and additions:

(All times p.m.)

Baseball

SO MECK 4A

(at Myers Park High)

Monday’s first round

No. 4 Palisades vs. No. 5 Berry Academy, 6:30.

Tuesday’s semifinals

No. 1 Myers Park vs. Palisades/Berry Academy, 4

No. 2 Ardrey Kell vs. No. 3 South Mecklenburg, 6:30

Thursday’s championship

Tuesday’s winners play at 6:30

QUEEN CITY 3A/4A

Monday’s first round

Harding at Hough, 4

Chambers at North Meck, 4

West Charlotte at Hopewell, 6:30

West Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek, 6:30

Softball

SO MECK 4A

(at Berry Academy)

Monday’s first round

No. 3 Ardrey Kell vs. No. 6 Olympic, 4

No. 4 Palisades vs. No. 5 Berry Academy, 6

Tuesday’s semifinals

No. 2 Myers Park vs. Ardrey Kell/Olympic, 4

No. 1 South Mecklenburg vs. Palisades/Berry Academy, 6

Thursday’s championship

Tuesday’s winners play at 6:30

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

(at Independence High)

Monday’s first round

No. 2 Butler vs. No. 7 Rocky River, 3:30

No. 3 Charlotte Catholic vs. No. 6 Garinger, 5

No. 4 Providence vs. No. 5 East Mecklenburg, 6:15

(No. 1 Independence has bye)

Semifinals/finals schedule to be announced