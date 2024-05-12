Emmanuel Rivera's game-winning pinch-hit single in 10th lifts Marlins to 7-6 win over Phillies

MIAMI (AP) — Emmanuel Rivera hit a game-winning pinch-hit single in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6 Sunday.

Rivera’s hard grounder deflected off the glove of Phillies reliever Gregory Soto (0-1) and into right field, scoring automatic runner Nick Fortes from second.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. doubled and tripled while Josh Bell homered for the Marlins, who snapped a five-game losing skid and began Sunday with a major league-worst 10-31 record.

Anthony Bender (1-2) pitched a scoreless top of the 10th around two walks.

Down 6-3, Philadelphia tied it on Edmundo Sosa’s two-run triple and Brandon Marsh’s sacrifice fly against Miami reliever Andrew Nardi in the sixth.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler gave up a season-high six runs and was lifted after four innings. Wheeler allowed six hits, walked three and struck out two.

Braxton Garrett went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five runs in his season debut for Miami. The left-hander, who spent the first six weeks of the season on the injured list, allowed five hits and struck out eight. It was Garrett’s first outing since allowing two runs over three innings in Miami’s NL wild-card series loss against the Phillies in October.

Bell’s three-run homer in the third put Miami ahead 4-3. The Marlins then padded their lead in the fourth, when Christian Bethancourt’s sacrifice squeeze bunt scored Vidal Brujan from third and Chisholm followed with an RBI triple.

The Phillies struck quickly against Garrett with Nick Castellanos’ three-run homer in the first. Castellanos drilled the first pitch from Garrett over the wall in left-center for his fourth homer of the season and second of the series.

The Marlins narrowed the gap on Jesús Sánchez’s RBI double in the second. Sánchez used a different bat for the shot that bounced off the warning track in center. Earlier in his plate appearance, Sánchez whiffed at a fastball from Wheeler and the bat cleared the netting, landing 10 rows above the Phillies’ first base dugout.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: DH-OF Kyle Schwarber (back soreness) sat out his second consecutive game. ... Catcher J.T. Realmuto had the day off.

Marlins: Transferred JT Chargois (neck spasms) to the 60-day injured list. ... George Soriano was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Cristopher Sánchez (2-3, 3.22 ERA) will start the opener of a two-game road set against the New York Mets on Monday. Sean Manaea (2-1, 3.31 ERA) will start for the Mets.

Marlins: Sixto Sánchez (0-1, 7.50) will start the opener of a three-game series in Detroit on Monday. The Tigers will go with Matt Manning (0-1, 4.24).

The Associated Press