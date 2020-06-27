If You Hate Doing the Dishes, You’ll Love Dawn’s New Powerwash Dish Spray

Photo credit: Dawn

From Best Products

More often than not, some of our favorite buys are small, how-didn’t-I-know-about-this products that solve an everyday problem. That’s what we’re highlighting in our Little Lifesavers series: cheap, simple purchases that you’ll use on the daily. Hit “Add to Cart” and thank us later!



Scroll to continue with content Ad

Problem: I procrastinate on cleaning dirty dishes, pots, and pans by leaving them in my overcrowded sink to soak.



Solution: Dawn Powerwash dish spray helped me spend less time doing dishes.

Photo credit: Hearst Owned

Growing up, my mom taught me to clean as I cooked, but sometimes after a long day, making a meal uses up what little energy I have left. So, the dirty dishes will start to pile up in the sink, under the pretext that “they’re soaking.”

How long does a dish need to soak? Well, that all depends on whether or not the meal gave me enough of a serotonin boost to do the dishes after eating.

I recently tried out Dawn’s new Powerwash dish spray and it truly makes washing dishes a less laborious affair. It works so well that you’ll stop justifying not washing your dishes because they are soaking or you’re too tired to wash them.

Unlike traditional dish soap, Dawn Powerwash does not need to be combined with water to form suds. You don’t lather it up with a sponge or need to scrub it around, either.



Instead, you simply spray the foam directly onto a dish, or in my case, your sink full of dishes. Then, you wipe the dirty dish with your sponge, washcloth, or brush and rinse it all off with water.

Photo credit: Dawn

Dawn tells me that the soap’s new formula delivers five times faster grease-cleaning than run-of-the-mill liquid soap. The spray-activated suds work immediately on contact to break down, lift away, and loosen burnt- or baked-on messes. For bigger grime, it’s best to let the soap sit on the dish for a couple of minutes before wiping.

Story continues

I’ve used the Powerwash dish spray on my cutting boards, a baking sheet that I roasted veggies on, a square pan that I baked pork chops in, and a sheet pan for baking chicken Parmesan. The only thing that required some extra scrubbing was the burnt cheese from the chicken Parmesan. The grime from everything else came off with a quick wipe.

What blew me away most though, was using it to clean my large Dutch oven that I slow-cooked a beef roast and some veggies in for dinner. I truly was shocked at how well it worked. I absolutely loathe washing that heavy Le Creuset. Normally, it ends up sitting in my sink for hours getting in the way, but when I finally clean it, I get soaked by the water sloshing around while scrubbing it.

Thanks to the Dawn Powerwash, I was able to clean it much faster and without getting my shirt wet, since I didn't have to use as much water.

Lastly, the Powerwash uses a nifty refill system, meaning you buy a spray bottle once and then purchase refill cartridges when it’s empty. The dish spray comes in three scents: “apple,” “citrus, ”and “fresh.” The apple one smells so good. It’s my favorite and normally I don’t like fragrance-y things. Priced at less than $5 a bottle, what's there to lose?

Read More:

Pair Your New Soap Spray With This Ingenious Sponge

All the Best Kitchen Sponges Our Home Editor Swears By

WFH Kitchen Essentials to Make Cooking Easier

Follow BestProducts.com on Facebook, Instagram , Twitter , and Pinterest!

You Might Also Like