Greg Gumbel, legendary CBS broadcaster, dies at 78

Greg Gumbel was a mainstay for CBS Sports. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Greg Gumbel, the popular CBS broadcaster who spent decades on the airwaves covering a multitude of sports, died Friday. He was 78 years old.

His family revealed in a statement to CBS News that he died after a battle with cancer:

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved husband and father, Greg Gumbel. He passed away peacefully surrounded by much love after a courageous battle with cancer. Greg approached his illness like one would expect he would, with stoicism, grace, and positivity.

He leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the sports broadcast industry; and his iconic voice will never be forgotten.

Greg's memory will forever be treasured by his family, dearest friends, colleagues and all who loved him. — Marcy & Michelle Gumbel

CBS Sports also released a statement praising Gumbel's impact on the world of sports.

A statement from CBS Sports on the passing of Greg Gumbel pic.twitter.com/Bp4ixu7mWB — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) December 27, 2024

For more than two decades, Gumbel was a regular in CBS's coverage of both the NFL and college basketball, always providing a welcoming face in either the broadcast booth or the studio host's chair. He retired from NFL coverage in 2022 but continued handling the college hoops side of the job until this year.

Gumbel stepped away from covering the 2024 NCAA tournament, with "family health issues" presented as the reason why.

A New Orleans native and baseball player at Loras College, Gumbel was selling hospital supplies when his younger brother Bryant, a legendary journalist and broadcaster in his own right, told him about a weekend sportscaster opening at WMAQ-TV in Chicago. He auditioned and got the job, staying there until ESPN came calling in 1981. He worked as a "SportsCenter" anchor during the network's early days, then found further stints at MSG Network, CBS and NBC before returning to CBS.

Among the milestones of Gumbel's career is being the first Black person to call play-by-play in a major American sports championship, having taken the microphone for Super Bowl XXXV in 2001.

There are few popular American sports that Gumbel hadn't spent at least some time in. Beyond the NFL and college basketball, he called MLB games for the New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners and NBC. He called NBA games for ESPN, NBC and CBS. He did the Winter Olympics, NASCAR and the World Figure Skating Championships.

It was the kind of career that every young sports broadcaster dreams about, going from pioneer to legend with fans always happy to see him on their television.

Greg Gumbel tributes pour in

Gumbel's peers in sports media quickly posted several tributes after news of his death broke, praising both his capabilities as a broadcaster and his kindness as a person.

So sad to hear about the passing of Greg Gumbel. Whether hosting or calling games Greg did it with passion poise and made it look effortless. One of the best ever RIP pic.twitter.com/PqV2gj4wma — trey wingo (@wingoz) December 27, 2024

Greg Gumble was so very kind to me during my time with CBS Sports and the years since. He LOVED his family, sports and live music. RIP. Cancer Sucks https://t.co/mt6ybwX7uy — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) December 27, 2024

RIP Greg Gumbel. One of the friendliest guys in the history of a venomous industry. https://t.co/9nseX6TYzV — Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) December 27, 2024

RIP to Greg Gumbel, the host of College Basketball for as long as I can remember. When I think of Selection Sunday and the CBS College Basketball studio show, he is always the first thing that comes to mind and had understated greatness. He was 78 years old pic.twitter.com/7HAivT1QuL — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 27, 2024