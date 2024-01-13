Ghana XI vs Cape Verde: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for AFCON game

AFCON underachievers Ghana begin their latest quest to win a first title for more than forty years with a game against Cape Verde on Sunday night.

The Black Stars haven’t lifted the Africa Cup of Nations since way back in 1982 despite being one of the continent’s superpowers.

Knocked out at the group stage two years ago by Comoros in dramatic fashion, Chris Hughton is looking for a rapid-fire turnaround.

Still, things haven’t really clicked under the former Brighton and Newcastle manager just yet. Ghana have now dropped out of the top 60 in the world rankings.

So it is a boost that Mohammed Kudus returned to training earlier this week after an injury scare. Such has been the level of his form at West Ham this season, plenty is expected of the forward.

Predicted Ghana XI: Ofori; Seidu, Opoku, Amartey, Mensah; Abdul Samed, Baba, Kudus; J. Ayew, Williams, Semenyo

Time and date: 8pm BST on Sunday 14 2024

Venue: Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan