FTSE 100 Live: Unilever, AstraZeneca and BAT post results

Blue-chip companies Unilever, AstraZeneca and British American Tobacco today lead a busy session for end-of-year corporate earnings.

AstraZeneca boss Pascal Soriot reported a 25% rise in revenues to $44.3 billion (£36.6 billion) and said he expects to see another year of double-digit revenue growth in 2023.

At Unilever, operating profit improved slightly to 9.7 billion euros (£8.6 billion) despite a margin decline of 2.3 percentage points caused largely by input cost inflation.

Bellway encouraged by January trends

07:36 , Graeme Evans

Housebuilders Bellway today said its reservation rate “sequentially improved” throughout each week in January, echoing the comments made by larger rival Barratt Developments yesterday.

As well as the usual seasonal pick-up, Bellway said the improvement reflected the easing of affordability pressures as wages rise and mortgage rates fall back.

It has been encouraged by visitor numbers at its outlets in January, which were significantly ahead of the levels in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The company reported a “robust” performance for the six months to 31 January, with record completions of 5,695 homes and a 1.6% increase in the average selling price to £316,900. However, the reservation rate reduced by 31.7% to 138 per week.

Compass Group revenue heads north as returning office workers and weak pound provide a boost

07:33 , Michael Hunter

Compass Group, the world’s biggest contract caterer, has said that the return of office workers has helped it, while the weak pound flattering earnings made abroad left earnings on course for a £1 billion boost.

The FTSE 100 group, which operates canteens and staff restaurants around the world, said “foreign exchange translation” would lift annual revenue for 2022 by £1.3 billion and operating profit by £94 million.

Compass also caters for big sporting occasions, including Wimbledon, which have also come back strongly after the pandemic.

It said “like for like volumes were particularly strong in Business & Industry, as employees continued to return to the office, and in Sports & Leisure, where participation rates remained high.”

It also said inflation “remained elevated”, but it was working to “mitigate this pressure”.

BAT vaping division to turn a profit earlier than expected

07:26 , Daniel O'Boyle

British American Tobacco expects its “new category” division, including vaping products, to be profitable by 2024, one year earlier than previously anticipated.

The company announced the update as part of its 2022 financial results.

Revenue from the group is set to come to £27.7 billion for 2022, up 7.7% from 2021.

The new categories division - made up of vapes, tobacco heating products and pouches - contributed £2.9 billion of this revenue, which was up by 40.9%.

"Our New Category business delivered strong volume, revenue and market share growth and has become a significant contributor to the Group's financial delivery.

Group operating profit also increased slightly, to £10.5 billion. The company said a number of one-off charges, including its exit from Russia and the need to set aside money because of a US investigation into alleged historical breaches of sanctions, brought its profits down.

Last week, BAT announced a restructuring of its regional divisions which would include merging Europe with the non-US Americas. A spokesperson told the Standard at the time that the new plan could lead to layoffs, but that no decisions on the matter had been made yet.

“Our new category business delivered strong volume, revenue and market share growth and has become a significant contributor to the group’s financial delivery,” chief executive Jack Bowles said.

Darktrace announces new AI-powered cyber attack prevention tool

07:14 , Simon Hunt

Cybersecurity Darktrace has launched a new tool which uses AI to pre-empt cyber attacks, in a bit to reverse its fortunes amid a bleaker revenue outlook.

The product has been setup to identify the paths adversaries may take to attempt to disrupt the operations of critical infrastructure, using AI to “think like an attacker” and keep ahead of the adversary.

Last month, Darktrace saw its shares tumble below its flotation price for the first time after slashing its revenue outlook as the deepening economic gloom impacts new customer growth.

