TV report says Dallas police won't pursue criminal case against Dak Prescott over sex assault claim

DALLAS (AP) — Police in Dallas won't pursue criminal charges from a seven-year-old sexual assault claim against Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, according to a television report Thursday.

Dallas police said there wasn't any evidence to support the woman's claim, and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office said it has no case, Dallas TV station WFAA reported, citing anonymous sources.

Prescott and the woman have sued each other. The quarterback claims the woman engaged in extortion by demanding $100 million to keep her from going public with her allegations.

The woman filed a civil lawsuit alleging Prescott sexually assaulted her in a vehicle in the parking lot of a strip club in 2017.

Prescott's attorney has denied the allegations and said his client never had non-consensual sex with anyone.

The Associated Press