Former West Meck offensive lineman among NC, SC prospects picked on Day 2 of NFL Draft

Delmar Glaze seemed like he could be a professional football player one day.

The former West Mecklenburg High School offensive lineman was coming off an all-conference senior season and had signed to play in the Big Ten. But his coach realized he had even more potential.

Glaze, selected 77th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL Draft on Friday evening, missed the entirety of his junior season after tearing his ACL for a second time. His positivity during the surgery and rehabilitation processes was impressive, and he quickly emerged as a top player when he came back to the field.

Sep 30, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws as offensive lineman Delmar Glaze (74) blocks during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at SECU Stadium.

The 6-foot-5, 328-pound Charlotte native anchored the University of Maryland’s offensive line for the past three seasons, and the Terrapins won bowl games in each of them. A third team All-Big Ten selection last fall, Glaze became a standout in one of college football’s major conferences, and now he’ll be donning silver and black on football’s biggest stage.

“Big frame, long arms, really productive in college,” Raiders general manager Tom Telesco summed up Glaze’s strengths in a post-draft news conference Friday night. “Balance, body control, some strength.”

Mauldin’s Andru Phillips (2) during a game in August 2019. Phillips was selected by the New York Giants in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Where did other locals land?

Andru Phillips, a former All-State athlete in multiple sports at Mauldin (S.C.) High School, came off the board at pick No. 70. The former Kentucky cornerback is headed to the New York Giants after being selected in the third round.

Former Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro was picked 35th overall by the Atlanta Falcons.

Former Duke defensive tackle DeWayne Carter was selected late in the third round at No. 93 overall by the Buffalo Bills.

Former N.C. State standout Payton Wilson was one of the final picks of the third round, going to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 98 overall.

Former UNC quarterback Drake Maye poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the New England Patriots as the No. 3 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.

As was widely expected, former Myers Park and UNC quarterback Drake Maye was selected third overall by the New England Patriots in the first round on Thursday night. Former Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens at No. 30 overall, and the Panthers traded up to No. 32 and added former South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette.