Follow Live: Raptors at Bucks Game 5

Kyle Lowry drives to the basket. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press vía AP)

Hello and welcome to Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors. The series is tied 2-2 with the home team having won every game.

Back in the comforts of their own home at Fiserv Forum, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his team will look to retake control of the series while Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors will look to steal one and give themselves a chance to close out the series at home on Saturday.

The winner of the best-of-seven series will advance to face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Pre-game notes

The Bucks have switched up their starting unit, inserting Malcolm Brogdon in place of Nikola Mirotic. Brogdon was a starter for much of the season until suffering a foot injury, and the Bucks have definitely been a better team with him on the court since he returned to action in Game 5 of the second roudn against the Boston Celtics.

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse confirmed before the game that Kawhi Leonard seems fresher and has more of a bounce to his step after looking hobbled for much of Game 4. He also looked in quite a jovial mood when getting his stretches in this morning.

Foam rolling 101 with Kawhi pic.twitter.com/63DMRTjSEj — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) May 23, 2019

Kyle Lowry needs nine points to become the franchise’s all-time leading scorer in the playoffs.

Drake will join the Raptors faithful at Jurassic Park, giving Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer and his team one less thing to be distracted by.

