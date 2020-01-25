Follow Along Live: 2020 NHL All-Star Skills Competition

Can any skaters take McDavid's crown? (Getty)

Follow along live as the 2020 NHL all-stars do their thing in the always-enthralling Skills competition.

FASTEST SKATER

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Defending Champ — Connor McDavid (13.378s)

Competitors — Jack Eichel, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Mathew Barzal, Chris Kreider, Anthony Duclair, Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers, Quinn Hughes.

2020 Winner — Mathew Barzal (13.175s)

We have a new king of the Fastest Skater event, as Islanders stud Mathew Barzal knocked off three-time defending champion Connor McDavid by a fingernail. Barzal finished just three 1/100th’s of a second off the all-time record set a couple years ago by Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin.





Absolute wheels from Mathew Barzal to win Fastest Skater pic.twitter.com/RKG2CqZBQP — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) January 25, 2020

SAVE STREAK

Defending Champ — Henrik Lundqvist (12 saves)

Competitors — David Rittich, Tristan Jarry, Jordan Binnington, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Frederik Andersen, Jacob Markstrom, Braden Holtby, Connor Hellebuyck.

2020 Winner — Jordan Binnington (10 saves)

Hometown hero Jordan Binnington took home this year’s goalie bragging rights, with his streak of 10 straight stops leading the way. None bigger, perhaps, than this sizzler on a Justin Bieber-disguised Tomas Hertl.

Bieber vs. Binnington Round One.



Binnington: ✅ pic.twitter.com/D6kBjx30FI — #NHLAllStar on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 25, 2020

ACCURACY SHOOTING

Defending Champ — David Pastrnak (11.309s)

Competitors — Jaccob Slavin, Tyler Bertuzzi, Leon Draisaitl, Jonathan Huberdeau, Tomas Hertl, Alex Pietrangelo, Mark Scheifele.

Story continues

2020 Winner — Jaccob Slavin (9.505s)

Hurricanes blueliner Jaccob Slavin takes home this year’s most accurate shooter crown in a landslide, posting a sub 10-second mark and besting David Pastrnak’s 2019 mark by nearly two seconds.

Jaccob Slavin wins #NHLAllStar Skills Accuracy Shooting with a time of 9.505 pic.twitter.com/LlYqRdunYX — Michael Smith (@MSmithCanes) January 25, 2020

Accuracy Shooting

Shooting Stars

Elite Women's 3-on-3 (CAN vs USA)

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports