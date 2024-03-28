Florence Pugh Shares First Look at Marvel's 'Thunderbolts'

Fresh off of Dune: Part 2's press and release, Florence Pugh is already back at it, filming Marvel's upcoming Thunderbolts in Atlanta.

Taking to Instagram to share the latest news on the MCU project, Pugh is set to reprise her role as Yelena Belova, which originated in 2021's Black Widow. In her Instagram video Pugh can be heard giving an update to her fans, "I know I've dropped off for a little bit, but that's partially because I was whisked off to Atlanta to shoot a movie that I’m not really supposed to talk about. But I can show you things, sneakily, as long as you don't tell anyone...I can show you a sneak peek of the set. They’re shooting. I’ll be quiet now."

In the same video, Pugh runs in the director, Jake Schreier, who said, "I don't even think you're supposed to be doing this," to which Pugh responded, "Someone is going to come rugby tackle me." Giving fans a glimpse of what Yelena's suit will look like, Pugh is dressed in full costume as she walks around the set. The film also includes Geraldine Viswanathan, Olga Kurylenko, Wyatt Russell, and Hannah John-Kamen.

Take a look at the video below.