Fleury's shutout helps Wild beat Canadiens 4-0

MONTREAL (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 19 saves for his first shutout of the season in likely his final game in Montreal, helping the Minnesota Wild beat the Canadiens 4-0 on Thursday night.

The 40-year-old Fleury, from Sorel-Tracy about 50 miles northeast of Montreal, is retiring after the season. He has 76 career shutouts — three at Bell Centre, where more than 100 friends and family cheered him Thursday.

Liam Ohgren and Devin Shore each scored their first goal of the season. Marco Rossi had a goal and an assist and Frederick Gaudreau added an empty-netter.

The Wild improved to 3-0 on their five-game trip. They beat Chicago 4-2 on Sunday night and topped Toronto 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Jakub Dobes stopped 23 shots for Montreal.

HURRICANES 3, BLACKHAWKS 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored his first goal with Carolina, helping them beat Chicago.

Seth Jarvis and Jaccob Slavin also scored for the Hurricanes, who won for the sixth time in seven games. Pyotr Kochetkov made 18 saves.

Connor Bedard and Ilya Mikheyev scored for Chicago. Arvid Soderblom stopped 24 shots.

The Hurricanes got Rantanen from Colorado as part of last weekend’s three-team trade that also involved Chicago. He picked up an assist in Tuesday night’s 4-0 win at the Rangers.

Taylor Hall, who was traded from Chicago to Carolina as part of the deal, was sidelined because of an illness.

Rantanen gave Carolina a 2-1 lead in his home debut when he scored his 26th goal of the season 4:52 into the second period. Slavin added his fourth goal at 5:59.

LIGHTNING 3, KINGS 0

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots, Brandon Hagel scored two goals and had an assist and Tampa Bay beat Los Angeles.

Anthony Cirelli scored his fourth short-handed goal of the season for the Kings. The shutout was Vasilevskiy’s second this season and 37th of his career.

David Rittich finished with 30 saves for Los Angeles, which has lost four straight. The Kings were shut out for the second consecutive game and fell to 2-7-1 in the past 10 games.

Hagel opened the scoring at 4:45 of the first period and opened up some breathing room with his second with less than five minutes to play. Cirelli scored an empty-net goal with 1:17 left.

JETS 6, BRUINS 2

BOSTON (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored his 30th and 31st goals of the season and Western Conference-leading Winnipeg beat Boston.

Vladislav Namestnikov had a goal and assist, and Nikolaj Ehlers, Parker Ford and Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 shots.

It was the fifth straight win for Winnipeg, which took the season series after beating Boston 8-1 in December.

Brad Marchand and Elias Lindholm had goals for Boston, which has lost two in a row. Joonas Korpisalo finished with 21 saves.

Trailing 2-1 and down a man with Marchand in the penalty box at the start the third period, Boston’s Pavel Zacha won a faceoff and found Lindholm, who muscled it past Hellebuyck to tie it. But 24 seconds later, Scheifele added his second goal of the night, followed by a tap-in from Nikolaj Ehlers to give the Jets a two-goal cushion just 77 seconds into the final period.

SENATORS 5, CAPITALS 4, OT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Alex Ovechkin moved within 19 goals of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record, scoring on a late power play in Washington's overtime loss to Ottawa.

Ovechkin scored his 23nd goal of the season to push his career total to 876. Gretzky scored 894 goals in the NHL.

Ovechkin pulled the Capitals to 4-3 on a long wrist shot with 6:59 left. The 39-year-old Russian star then set up Dylan Strome’s tying goal with 5:29 remaining. Thomas Chabot scored for Ottawa at 1:46 of overtime.

Josh Norris scored for Ottawa on a second-period penalty shot and Ridly Greig, Shane Pinto and Jake Sanderson added goals, with Pinto also missing on a penalty shot. Anton Forsberg made 31 saves.

Stromme scored twice and Connor McMichael also scored for Washington. Charlie Lindgren stopped 29 shots.

ISLANDERS 3, FLYERS 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ilya Sorokin made 23 saves for his third shutout of the season, Marc Gatcomb scored his first NHL goal and New York won their sixth straight game with a victory over Philadelphia.

Simon Holmstrom and Kyle Palmieri also scored for the Islanders, who leapfrogged the Flyers and the idle New York Rangers in the Metropolitan Division standings and are three points out of a wild-card spot.

It was the 21st career shutout for Sorokin, who won his fifth straight game and has allowed just four goals in that span. New York has outscored opponents 21-7 during its streak.

The Flyers were blanked for the second consecutive game. Ivan Fedotov made 25 saves for Philadelphia.

