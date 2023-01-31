Ezra Miller's future with DC to be decided after The Flash star's recovery

Jessica Wang
·2 min read
Ezra Miller's future with DC to be decided after The Flash star's recovery

Ezra Miller's future with the DC Universe remains up in the air.

Newly installed DC co-head Peter Safran said the door remains open for future collaboration with the embattled star of The Flash. "Ezra is completely committed to their recovery," Safran said Monday during a DC presentation alongside co-head James Gunn. "And we are fully supportive of that journey that they're on right now."

"When the time is right, when they feel like they're ready to have the discussion, we'll all figure out what the best path forward is," Safran continued. "But right now, they are completely focused on their recovery. And in our conversations with them over the last couple of months, it feels like they're making enormous progress."

The actor, who uses they/them pronouns, shared last year that they began "ongoing treatment" to address "complex mental issues" in the wake of numerous arrests and abuse allegations. Miller has been arrested twice in Hawaii, once for disorderly conduct and harassment and again for a physical altercation at a private residence.

Ezra Miller
Ezra Miller

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images Ezra Miller

A legal complaint filed last summer also accuses Miller of grooming a child (the now 18-year-old denied the claims against Miller), while additional allegations include harassing another minor and exposing three children and their mother to guns at their farmhouse in Vermont. Miller was most recently charged with felony burglary for allegedly stealing alcohol at a residence in Vermont.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said in a statement. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

Amid the turbulence, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Warner Bros. leadership was mulling options on how to best address the situation and proceed with the Miller-led The Flash, one of the studio's most lucrative franchises. The hemming and hawing has drawn ire from some DC fans wondering why the film was still a go amid Miller's mounting legal troubles, given the shelving of the nearly-completed Batgirl.

Miller had a "positive meeting" with the studio last year, where they reaffirmed their commitment to the franchise and apologized "for bringing negative attention to the production and the company."

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content:

Latest Stories

  • Kennewick man identified as Richland shooting victim. Woman accused of opening fire

    Officers are still searching for another man in connection with the deadly shooting.

  • Ashton Kutcher Wants Danny Masterson ‘to Be Found Innocent’ of Rape Charges

    John Shearer/Getty Images for CMTIn a new interview with Esquire, Ashton Kutcher finally addresses the subject of Danny Masterson, his former That ’70s Show co-star who faces 45 years to life in prison after being charged with three counts of forcible rape in June 2020. A retrial for Masterson is scheduled for March 27. “Someday, his kid is going to read about this,” Kutcher says of Masterson in the interview, which marks his first time publicly commenting on the trial. “I wholesale feel for any

  • In Haiti, gangs take control as democracy withers

    Cherizier, best known by his childhood nickname Barbecue, has become the most recognized name in Haiti. Internationally, he’s known as Haiti’s most powerful and feared gang leader, sanctioned by the United Nations for “serious human rights abuses,” and the man behind a fuel blockade that brought the Caribbean nation to its knees late last year. At a time when democracy has withered in Haiti and gang violence has spiraled out of control, it's armed men like Cherizier that are filling the power vacuum left by a crumbling government.

  • Frasier Staffer Reveals Script from Revival Show Pilot: 'And So It Begins. Again.'

    The Frasier revival show's pilot pays homage to the first episode of the original series, led by Kelsey Grammer

  • James Gunn on Zachary Levi tweet: Plans can't change 'because an actor says something that I don't agree with'

    DC Films' new co-chair responds to the controversy stirred up by the Shazam! Fury of the Gods star criticizing pharmaceutical giant Pfizer.

  • Darcey Silva Fears She'll 'Die Alone' After Ending Ho-Hum Relationship Over 'Weird' Sexting

    On Monday's episode of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey Silva got emotional about not being able to find "the right one" while twin sister Stacey became fed up with fiancé Florian's "lack of effort"

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • Bo Horvat after trade to Islanders: 'I thought I was going to be a Canuck for life'

    Things can change very quickly in the NHL. Just ask Bo Horvat.

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

    SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie

  • Bengals' Ossai laments late hit in AFC title loss to Chiefs

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joseph Ossai stood in front of his clean-out locker inside Arrowhead Stadium, while Bengals teammate B.J. Hill stood by for support, and lamented a mistake Sunday night that could easily haunt the defensive end for the rest of his career. The Kansas City Chiefs were driving for a potential winning field goal in the AFC championship game when Ossai, a second-year pro, gave chase to scrambling Patrick Mahomes. Both were running at full speed when the All-Pro quarterback mad

  • How the Raptors stifled Domantas Sabonis in win over Kings

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss the schemes and strategy behind the Raptors limiting Kings center Domantas Sabonis to 9 points while forcing a career-high 9 turnovers. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Scoring from midrange remains crucial for Pascal Siakam

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • McVay, LA Rams hire former Jets OC Mike LaFleur

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams hired former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur on Friday to join Sean McVay's quest to fix one of the least productive offenses in the league. LaFleur spent the past two years with the Jets in his first stint as an NFL offensive coordinator, but New York struggled statistically in both years while missing the playoffs twice. He parted ways with the Jets (7-10) three days after the regular season ended. LaFleur will follow in the footsteps of

  • Rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber in form as Blackhawks dump Flames 5-1

    CALGARY — Chicago Blackhawks rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber is playing like a veteran even though he's just two games into his NHL career. Stauber made 34 stops for his second straight win and 13 different players contributed a point as the Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Thursday. "Looks really solid and calm in there,” said Chicago coach Luke Richardson. “They're a big team and they get to the net and they're trying to get secondary chances. He just makes a save and even if there's som

  • Jets rally in third to sting struggling Blues 4-2

    WINNIPEG — Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele made sure the Winnipeg Jets were going into the NHL all-star and player break on a high. The Jets' stars each scored two third-period goals as Winnipeg erased a 2-0 deficit and defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Monday night. The victory snapped a three-game losing skid and extended the Blues' losing streak to five games. “Josh played frickin’ fantastic tonight,” Scheifele said. “He always does, and he got rewarded. A few big goals by him, and he led

  • Sports world reacts to death of Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull

    Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull died on Monday at the age of 84. He played for the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks through the 1960s before jumping to the Winnipeg Jets of the upstart World Hockey Association in 1972 before a brief return to the NHL in 1979. Here are some reactions to Hull's death from the world of sports: --- "He helped grow the league to where it is today, and bringing in those four teams from the World Hockey (Association) in 1979 and the continued expansion after that," said curren

  • Reinhart, Panthers rally for wild 4-3 win against Bruins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak put the Bruins in front with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a game. Flor

  • Shiffrin must wait for record win 86 but takes slalom title

    SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic (AP) — A shake of the head, lips pouting... but then all smiles. Mikaela Shiffrin was quick to take the positives after realizing she had to wait for at least five more weeks before tying the World Cup record for most career wins with victory No. 86. The American skier finished runner-up to Germany's Lena Dürr in a slalom Sunday, the last World Cup race before the world championships, and remained one victory short of Ingemar Stenmark’s total on the all-time overa