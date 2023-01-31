Ezra Miller's future with DC to be decided after The Flash star's recovery

Ezra Miller's future with the DC Universe remains up in the air.

Newly installed DC co-head Peter Safran said the door remains open for future collaboration with the embattled star of The Flash. "Ezra is completely committed to their recovery," Safran said Monday during a DC presentation alongside co-head James Gunn. "And we are fully supportive of that journey that they're on right now."

"When the time is right, when they feel like they're ready to have the discussion, we'll all figure out what the best path forward is," Safran continued. "But right now, they are completely focused on their recovery. And in our conversations with them over the last couple of months, it feels like they're making enormous progress."

The actor, who uses they/them pronouns, shared last year that they began "ongoing treatment" to address "complex mental issues" in the wake of numerous arrests and abuse allegations. Miller has been arrested twice in Hawaii, once for disorderly conduct and harassment and again for a physical altercation at a private residence.

A legal complaint filed last summer also accuses Miller of grooming a child (the now 18-year-old denied the claims against Miller), while additional allegations include harassing another minor and exposing three children and their mother to guns at their farmhouse in Vermont. Miller was most recently charged with felony burglary for allegedly stealing alcohol at a residence in Vermont.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said in a statement. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

Amid the turbulence, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Warner Bros. leadership was mulling options on how to best address the situation and proceed with the Miller-led The Flash, one of the studio's most lucrative franchises. The hemming and hawing has drawn ire from some DC fans wondering why the film was still a go amid Miller's mounting legal troubles, given the shelving of the nearly-completed Batgirl.

Miller had a "positive meeting" with the studio last year, where they reaffirmed their commitment to the franchise and apologized "for bringing negative attention to the production and the company."

