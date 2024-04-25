Here’s every Bears pick by round in the 2024 NFL draft

The 2024 NFL draft has arrived, and the Chicago Bears will welcome a new rookie class to the roster this weekend.

The Bears have just four draft picks, but all of them are within the first four rounds. That includes two selections in the top 10 — the first overall pick (courtesy of the Carolina Panthers) and the ninth overall selection.

Despite Chicago only having four selections, Poles told reporters Tuesday he doesn’t feel the need to add more picks this year. But it also wouldn’t be a surprise to see them trade back, if the price is right.

Here’s where the Bears will be picking in the 2024 NFL draft:

Round 1 Nos. 1 (from CAR), 9 Round 2 None Round 3 No. 75 Round 4 No. 122 (from PHI) Round 5 None Round 6 None Round 7 None

General manager Ryan Poles has some work ahead of him, as there are needs at quarterback and defensive line. But this roster has improved significantly since Poles took over three years ago.

The 2024 NFL draft runs from Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 27.

