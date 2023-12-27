Everton vs Man City LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Erling Haaland not on bench

Everton host newly crowned world champions Manchester City at Goodison Park as Pep Guardiola’s side return to Premier League action.

City defeated Fluminense in Saudi Arabia on Friday to lift the Club World Cup for the first time but return to the Premier League with ground to make up in the title race. The defending champions not only find themselves eight points adrift of leaders Liverpool in the table, but behind Arsenal, Aston Villa and Tottenham too.

Guardiola’s side have games in hand on those teams above them, but their domestic form is a concern with just one Premier League win in their last six outings. Sean Dyche, meanwhile, has revitalised Everton and Goodison Park is set to be rocking for the visit of the champions, and the Toffees are in need of the points themselves after some of Boxing Day’s results.

Wins for Nottingham Forest and Luton have dragged Everton back towards the relegation zone following the club’s 10-point deduction for breaching financial rules. But Everton would be in an even worse position if it wasn’t for their home form since being hit with that penalty, and are now looking to add City to recent wins against Newcastle and Chelsea.

Follow live updates from Everton vs Manchester City in the Premier League, below:

Everton vs Man City LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

Everton host Manchester City in Premier League fixture, live on Amazon Video

City return to Premier League duties after lifting the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia

Champions trail leaders Liverpool by eight points but hold two games in hand

Wins for Luton and Nottingham Forest mean Everton are just one point above the bottom three

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gomes, Onana, Harrison, Garner, McNeil, Beto

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Rodri, Nunes, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Alvarez

Rodri starts despite injury scare but Erling Haaland misses out for visitors

Everton FC 0 - 0 Manchester City FC

Everton 0-0 Manchester City, 8 minutes

20:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Story continues

Jarrad Branthwaite is forced to concede a corner, and Kyle Walker’s shot from 25 yards then deflects behind for another. Everton are up strongly at the near post, though, and clear.

Out the blue shirts push, though not far, with Manchester City’s back three strung along the halfway line and back on the ball.

Everton 0-0 Manchester City, 6 minutes

20:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Everton are struggling mightily to get even a tackle on their visitors. James Garner’s stray boot draws the first foul of the evening, a little trip preventing Manchester City turning in midfield.

(Getty Images)

Everton 0-0 Manchester City, 5 minutes

20:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Everton have already retreated into a defensive shell with Manchester City beginning to find fluency in possession. Bernardo Silva gets his feet in a tangle as he tries to advance towards the byline - but Everton can’t hold on to the ball after clearing.

Everton 0-0 Manchester City, 4 minutes

20:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Saved! Kyle Walker switches play superbly to Jack Grealish, who darts inwards and connects with a teammate. A stab at goal from Julian Alvarez is powerfully struck but straight at Jordan Pickford, and ricochets away from a couple of Manchester City men lurking elsewhere in the penalty area.

Everton 0-0 Manchester City, 3 minutes

20:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Bernardo Silva dances past Vitaliy Mykolenko but Dwight McNeil provides strong support and muscles out the Manchester city midfielder. Andre Gomes is the forward-most of their midfield trio, with James Garner dropping in alongside Amadou Onana.

Everton 0-0 Manchester City, 2 minutes

20:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Everton again try to go direct into the box, testing Manchester City aerially. Manuel Akanji is equal to it.

Forward come the visitors through Bernardo Silva, who has started on the right with Phil Foden tucking in. Intriguing.

Everton 0-0 Manchester City, 1 minute

20:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A chance immediately for Everton, though a tough one for Beto, a high hanging cross swirling in a significant wind that is blowing and thus difficult to direct goalwards from 15 yards out. The striker’s header is weak and watched out of play by Ederson, moving out of goal to his right.

KICK OFF!

20:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Everton vs Manchester City is up and running at Goodison Park.

Everton vs Manchester City

20:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right. This feels like the sort of fixture Everton will really fancy, particularly if they can get the crowd going with a fast start.

Before kick off, though, a more solemn moment, with Goodison Park joining in a period of applause in memory of the Evertonians who passed away this year, including Bill Kenwright, of course.

Everton vs Manchester City

20:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Out onto the surface the players come, led by referee John Brooks and his officiating team. Constantine Hatzidakis is on VAR duties.

Everton vs Manchester City

20:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Golfer Tommy Fleetwood is at Goodison Park tonight, parading the Ryder Cup around after holing the winning putt in Rome in September. Born in nearby Southport, he’s a huge Everton fan - and has donned the appropriate branded garb before smiling for a photo.

We are almost ready to go on Merseyside.

(Getty Images)

Everton vs Manchester City

20:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This feels an oddly important game for a team that have just become champions of the world, but you get the sense that a fired-up Goodison Park on a cold night is not where Pep Guardiola would have preferred to resume Premier League duties. A win would take Manchester City back into the top four and they will retain a game in hand on their rivals for a little while, but more dropped points could see Liverpool and Arsenal open up a bit of a gap.

You sense that Guardiola’s side will kick into gear when Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland are back fit and firing, but it just felt like they were drifting a bit into that Club World Cup trip. Perhaps tonight is the night they find that intensity again.

Everton vs Manchester City

19:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A few goals already in the earlier two of the three Premier League games this evening, with Wolves off to a bit of a flyer at Brentford but soon pegged back, and Chelsea in front against Crystal Palace.

Everton vs Manchester City

19:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Beto has popped up with a couple of goals this month for Everton, the Portuguese striker very much still adapting to life on Merseyside. The 25-year-old hasn’t necessarily been a fluent goalscorer in his career so far but, as Sean Dyche noted ahead of kick off, he’s got a good blend of skills, and should offer an aerial threat at six-foot-four. Ruben Dias maybe hasn’t hit top form this season but that Manchester City defence does look slightly more vulnerable without him to anchor it. Will there be spaces for Beto to prey upon between Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake if John Stones steps up into midfield?

Everton vs Manchester City

19:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That midfield battle will be key. Having Rodri fit is a real boost for Manchester City given his importance to their structure, and Matheus Nunes is beginning to bed in to a more settled role slightly further forward. Idrissa Gueye’s destructive qualities might have been valuable for Sean Dyche but having Andre Gomes back amongst things after almost 600 days out will please the Everton manager, and you’d think the home side should have plenty of legs in midfield.

And Sean Dyche is also in front of the microphone

19:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

[On Andre Gomes getting a start after a rough run with injuries] “We just want him to play. We are a bit stretched, but he said he’s fine. He’s had a good rehab and he played well the other week. He’s a talent, he’s had a really awkward period of injuries. He feels in a good place at the moment.

[On Beto starting ahead of Dominic Calvert-Lewin] “Because we’ve had injuries, Dom is making good progress coming back to true Premier League fitness. We’ve got a lot of games, so we are a bit stretched, but the group want to give everything again tonight. Beto is beginning to settle. We all know it takes time. He is very raw but he is very honest. He is someone a bit different and we want that to be a strength for us. He can play physical, he’s fast. Sometimes you are not sure what you

“With Dom, it’s been a long process working with him and the medical team. You can’t just put him out there all the time. He’s getting to true Premier League sharpness, where he was a couple of years ago.

“The gampelan I’ve always tried to work on is to try to take the game on from the first minute. The format has been working well for us. Manchester City can operate in so many different ways. Top manager, top team, and they’ve proved that. I know they’ve had a stickier patch than usual, but we know we’ve got to play really well. It starts with us, and playing well - that has to be something you take care of.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to Amazon Prime

19:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“It sounds good, when you say world champions. It was a good week there, altogether. We played two games and we did it - we are so proud to achieve it for the first time to finish a really good year.

“It is back to reality, going to Goodison Park after becoming world champions. It’s cold, freezing - there is no better place...

On Julian Alvarez: “He’s so clever with the ball, without the ball, how he moves. He is a young player who was an incredible signing from Argentina, few people knew him, but he adapted really well. He was playing number nine for Argentina at the World Cup - to do that you have to have something special.

“Kevin de Bruyne was training with us last week. Today he had a bit of fatigue. He is so important for us, like Erling. These two guys help you to win games. Erling feels better, but he didn’t train with us. December is so congested with lots of games, January a little bit less, so hopefully in January he can be back with us.”

(PA Wire)

Team News - Manchester City

19:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ruben Dias is absent for Manchester City due to illness, with Manuel Akanji brough in defensively. Matheus Nunes starts in midfield, with Julian Alvarez once more leading the line with Erling Haaland sidelined.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Ake; Rodri; Foden, Nunes, Bernardo, Grealish; Alvarez.

Team News - Everton

19:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A couple of changes for Everton, with Andre Gomes and Beto brought into the starting side. Seamus Coleman is fit enough to make the bench.

Everton XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski (c), Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gomes, Onana; Harrison, Garner, McNeil; Beto.

Tonight's Toffees to face @ManCity! 🔵



2️⃣ changes from last time out

🔄 Gomes and Beto start

🔙 Coleman back in the squad#EVEMCI pic.twitter.com/cmKhowZOaS — Everton (@Everton) December 27, 2023

Team news...

19:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The clock is ticking towards an hour before kick off, which means it is time for the all-important team news. Will Manchester City get any of their injury absentees back?

Man City set to beat Barcelona to Claudio Echeverri

19:09 , Richard Jolly

Manchester City are in talks to sign the Argentinian teenager Claudio Echeverri from River Plate.

No deal has yet been agreed for the midfielder, who starred as Argentina reached the semi-finals of the Under-17 World Cup earlier this month.

It is anticipated that if City do sign Echeverri, he would be loaned back to River Plate for the rest of the European season.

Man City set to beat Barcelona for Argentine wonderkid

Sean Dyche plays down any potential Man City issues ahead of Everton clash

19:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Everton boss Sean Dyche has played down the potential impact of Manchester City’s successful expedition to Jeddah.

Man City return to Premier League action on Wednesday with a trip to Goodison Park after they spent the past week in Saudi Arabia competing and subsequently winning the Club World Cup.

It was a welcome distraction for Pep Guardiola’s champions, who have endured recent domestic struggles with only one win from their last six league fixtures, but Dyche will tell his squad to ignore such talk.

“Sides like that, they are so used to it,” Dyche said of City’s trip halfway across the world.

Sean Dyche plays down any potential Man City issues ahead of Everton clash

Pep Guardiola hits out at Man City critics who want them to fail ‘more than ever’

18:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Pep Guardiola says people want Manchester City to fail “more than ever” after the club won the fifth trophy of a remarkable year.

City return to domestic action at Everton on Wednesday having added the FIFA Club World Cup to their previous 2023 successes in the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and European Super Cup.

It is a unique achievement in English football, yet Guardiola won six trophies as Barcelona boss in 2009 when the Catalan club won La Liga, Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup, European Super Cup, Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup titles.

“It is a business you get credit when you win,” City manager Guardiola said ahead of his side’s trip to Goodison Park. “You don’t win you are nothing, zero, what you have done in the past.

“As much as you win they want you to fail. More than ever. I felt than when we won the sextuple in Barcelona.”

Pep Guardiola hits out at Man City critics who want them to fail

Everton vs Man City LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

18:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line-ups:

Everton XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Keane, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Garner, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Silva; Foden, Nunes, Grealish; Alvarez

Everton vs Man City LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

18:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester City team news

City suffered a blow during the Club World Cup final as key cog Rodri hobbled off but they will be keeping their fingers crossed he is fit. Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne all travelled to Saudi Arabia with the squad but none were fit enough to play. Doku and Haaland trained individually, so could theoretically make their returns against Everton, although it will be a race against time for them to be fit. De Bruyne is less likely to return until the new year.

Everton vs Man City LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

18:47 , Jamie Braidwood

Everton team news

Jarrad Branthwaite and Idrissa Gana Gueye return from suspension, but Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring) and Dele Alli (hip) remain out. Ashley Young is a doubt, as is Seamus Coleman, who are both contending with “niggly injuries”. Vitaliy Mykolenko could return from a groin injury. While Dele Alli (hip) is still out.

Everton vs Man City LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

18:46 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Everton v Man City?

The match kicks off at 20:15 GMT at Goodison Park on Wednesday 27 December.

How can I watch it?

This fixture will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, streamable on all devices and smart TVs with a Prime subscription. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Good evening

18:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Premier League football as Everton host newly crowned world champions Manchester City at Goodison Park.

City defeated Fluminense in Saudi Arabia on Friday to lift the Club World Cup for the first time but return to the Premier League with ground to make up in the title race. The defending champions not only find themselves eight points adrift of leaders Liverpool in the table, but behind Arsenal, Aston Villa and Tottenham too.

Pep Guardiola’s side have games in hand on those teams above them, but their domestic form is a concern with just one Premier League win in their last six outings. Sean Dyche, meanwhile, has revitalised Everton and Goodison Park is set to be rocking for the visit of the champions, and the Toffees are in need of the points after some of Boxing Day’s results.

Wins for Nottingham Forest and Luton have dragged Everton back towards the relegation zone following the club’s 10-point deduction for breaching financial rules. But Everton would be in an even worse position if it wasn’t for their home form since being hit with that penalty, and are now looking to add City to recent wins against Newcastle and Chelsea.

Follow live updates from Everton vs Manchester City in the Premier League, below: