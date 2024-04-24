Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Jarrad Branthwaite scrambles in

Everton host Liverpool in a Merseyside derby that could prove crucial to both ends of the Premier League table. Jurgen Klopp heads to Goodison Park for a final time knowing the Reds simply have to come away with three points and move level with Arsenal at the top of the table with four games remaining. Everton, meanwhile, are desperate for a win that would put the Toffees on the brink of securing their Premier League safety under Sean Dyche.

Klopp has never lost at Goodison but two wins from his previous seven trips across Stanley Park is an unusually poor return given Liverpool’s dominance in this fixture under the German. Liverpool have the chance to respond to Arsenal’s thrashing of Chelsea last night and put four points between themselves and Manchester City, who would have two games in hand.

Dyche’s side were boosted by last weekend’s win over Nottingham Forest and Everton would savour the chance to deny Klopp and Liverpool a final shot at the Premier League title ahead of the run-in. The Merseyside derby is typically full of goals and red cards, and this could be a classic with so much at stake in the title race and relegation battle. Follow live updates from Everton vs Liverpool in the Premier League, below, and get the latest match odds and tips, here

Everton FC 1 - 0 Liverpool FC

HT: Everton 1-0 Liverpool

20:52

HT: Liverpool had finally started to dominate and play their own game, camped around the Everton area.

But for all that pressure, they were unable to capitalise and the referee blew the half time whistle.

Everton 1-0 Liverpool

20:50

45+4: Liverpool are just playing the ball around and trying to work it into the Everton box, the home side will want that whistle as soon as possible.

Everton 1-0 Liverpool

20:47

45+1: There will be six minutes of added time at the end of the first half at Goodison Park.

Everton 1-0 Liverpool

20:46

45 min: CHANCE! Salah has two chances at it, the first is straight into an Everton defender, but it comes back to the Egyptian, who leans back too far and the ball sails over the bar.

Everton 1-0 Liverpool

20:45

44 min: SAVE! Pickford has to make a save to deny Diaz’s shot, the Liverpool forward was slightly off balance, but it’s another chance.

Everton 1-0 Liverpool

20:44

43 min: After that delay and exaggeration, Mykolenko will continue.

Everton 1-0 Liverpool

20:42

41 min: Mykolenko is down and looks to be in a substantial amount of pain, the angle of his ankle is reportedly so bad, the replays will not be shown on Sky Sports.;

It was in the landing, that his left ankle turned, and he was holding it and banging the ground.

Everton 1-0 Liverpool

20:41

40 min: Just five minutes to go until half time, and Liverpool have not put their own stamp on the game so far.

Everton 1-0 Liverpool

20:38

37 min: Everton have another free kick, and Van Dijk has been shown the yellow card for his reaction.

Liverpool are losing their heads slightly here.

Everton 1-0 Liverpool

20:36

35 min: CHANCE! Nunez is played in by Salah, it’s a lovely move, but his shot goes straight at Jordan Pickford, and he should have done better there.

Liverpool’s first shot on target.

Everton 1-0 Liverpool

20:34

32 min: Liverpool’s passage of play is just being slowed down, Salah has been kept quiet so far, and the front three have not seen much of the ball at all.

Gary Neville exclaims about Nunez: “His touch, his touch, when is he going to polish his game?” almost in exasperation.

Everton 1-0 Liverpool

20:31

30 min: Liverpool try and push forward, but Everton are just chasing them down and cutting off passes.

The Reds have not found a rhythm at all today, it’s been a physical contest, and they have found themselves on the back foot.

VAR check! Everton 1-0 Liverpool

20:30

29 min: The check has gone on for a long time...BUT THE GOAL STANDS!

GOAL! Everton 1-0 Liverpool

20:28

27 mins: GOAL! Branthwaite has forced the ball over the line!

Liverpool could not clear the ball, Alisson almost saved it, but Branthwaite’s effort trickled over the line, and the home side have their crucial goal.

Jarrad Branthwaite has set Goodison Park on fire! 🔥🔵 pic.twitter.com/d7KvmOcbgr — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 24, 2024

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

20:27

26 min: The ball across the box is headed away by Van Dijk, as Tarkowski was arriving.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

20:26

25 min: Another rash challenge from Konate, but he can’t complain about that one, pushing Calvert-Lewin when he was in the air.

Everton have another free kick.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

20:25

24 min: Liverpool have not been able to get Salah into the game at all, and another long probing ball goes straight back to the home side, and the Egyptian raises his arms in frustration.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

20:23

22 min: Liverpool have a corner , but it’s headed away by Mykolenko.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

20:21

20 min: Everton’s high press is just forcing Liverpool backwards, and they have to resort to long balls.

Although one almost picked out Nunez, but Pickford was able to gather.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

20:19

18 min: Liverpool might have dominated possession, but all the early chances have fallen in favour of the home side, including a penalty appeal ruled out for offside.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

20:18

17 min: SAVE! Alisson has to make a smart save to deny Calvert-Lewin from close range!

Everton are capitalising on these set-pieces so far and really putting the pressure on the title-contenders.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

20:17

15 min: Everton have another free kick, this time a foul by Jones.

They don’t look comfortable when Everton get forward and have so far not put their own mark on the game.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

20:14

13 min: Godfrey heads over from a tight angle, but he had a free header, the Liverpool markers just left him in a bit of space at the back post.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

20:13

12 min: Everton’s direct-balls are proving difficult for the visitors, and the Toffees have been awarded a free-kick just outside the area after a foul by Mac Allister.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

20:11

10 min: A stunning pass from Alexander-Arnold almost brings a breakthrough, Salah just passed it across the face of goal, and Godfrey slid in to tap the ball behind in a moment of stunning defending.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

20:10

9 min: Liverpool get forward, but a long cross from Robertson had too much on it for Salah.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

20:09

7 min: There will be no penalty because of an offside, VAR has ruled. Alisson’s yellow card has also been ruled out.

An early let off for those in red.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

20:08

6 min: VAR checking the offside in the build up, there was no doubt about the penalty, Alisson hesitates and brings him down.

But was Calvert-Lewin offside when the ball was played, the lines are going to be drawn.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

20:07

5 min: PENALTY! Alisson has been judged to have brought down Calvert-Lewin and the referee has pointed to the spot.

There will be an offside check however...

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

20:04

3 min: Doucoure goes inches wide! Liverpool were struggling to clear the ball, Konate had a chance to head it clear but a deflected cross takes it into the path of Doucoure who scuffs it wide.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

20:03

2 mins: A tame ball up towards Diaz is claimed by Pickford, Liverpool have had most of the ball so far.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

20:01

1 min: Everton kick the game underway.

Everton vs Liverpool LIVE

19:58

A reminder ahead of kick off that David Moyes was the last Everton manager to win a home Merseyside derby against Liverpool.

Everton vs Liverpool LIVE

19:57

The flags are being waved in the stands and the teams are just making their way out of the tunnel to the traditional Z Cars.

Everton vs Liverpool LIVE

19:55

The match will kick off in just under five minutes’ time

Jurgen Klopp speaks to Sky Sports

19:50

Ahead of the contest, the boss told Sky Sports: "Not only [to keep things fresh], two of them are not available tonight.

"Diogo [Jota] is injured and Cody probably has the best excuse of all! Timing is not great, but much more important, right now they are expecting a baby; now, maybe!

"So, these are two changes we had to make. And then [in] midfield [it] makes sense, the boys played together before. We need fresh legs today as much as we can. Ibou coming back, I don't know who else, I don't think it's too many besides that.

"We meet a good team, we have a good team and now we have to play good football."

Sean Dyche speaks ahead of kick off

19:45

The Everton boss added: “We want to take it on in front of our home fans without a doubt.”

When asked about the message to his team, Dyche said: “It’s a squad mentality, we’ve spoken to them about this all season, particularly after the varying point situations.

“The challenge is about the whole squad, it’s not about any starting XI, it’s about the whole squad playing a part.”

Sean Dyche speaks ahead of kick off

19:43

Sean Dyche said to Sky Sports: “It’s felt strange (that this is his first Merseyside derby) but we’re off the back of two wins, two clean sheets, and we’ve got to build on that.

“It’s not easy against sides like this, they’re chasing their own, different agenda.

“Ours is to try and look after ourselves, theirs is to win a title.”

Cody Gakpo is missing the game for the birth of his child

19:38

Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports: “The timing with Cody [Gakpo] is not great but they’re expecting a baby about now!”

Everton vs Liverpool LIVE

19:35

Here are some photos of the players warming up:

Everton vs Liverpool LIVE

19:30

Now, Slot looks set for a highly-anticipated move away from the Netherlands. He is said to be eager to join Liverpool, with compensation set to be around the £10m mark, and the release clause in his contract can’t be activated until next year.

Slot is known for his aggressive, dominant style of football and places a big emphasis on developing young players and improving senior stars at his disposal. He plays with a high defensive line and usually utilises a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 formation. Out of possession, his teams press high, making his philosophy not too far away from Klopp and the style he could inherit at Liverpool.

Everton vs Liverpool LIVE - more on Slot

19:25

He was a No 2 under three different head coaches before he took interim charge in October 2016, with the club 14th in the second division. However, he helped them to third in the league, missing out on promotion in the play-offs and a spot in the Dutch Cup final – having earlier beaten Ajax – on penalties in the semi-finals.

Despite his impressive first outing as a head coach, Slot moved to AZ Alkmaar to be assistant to John van den Brom. He stayed in his role for two seasons before he succeeded Van den Brom as head coach. He finished second behind Ajax on goal-difference but the Eredivisie was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

Slot was then sacked as AZ head coach in December 2020, having negotiated a deal to join rivals Feyenoord for the following season. The coach left with 2.11 points per game in the league, the highest of any coach in AZ history.

Everton vs Liverpool LIVE

19:20

A closer look at Slot:

Prior to his coaching journey, Slot enjoyed an 18-year playing career as a midfielder in the Netherlands, playing for seven years at FC Zwolle and five years at NAC Breda.

He was part of a promotion-winning side at the former from the second tier to the top-flight, while he finished fourth in the Eredivisie at Breda and played in the UEFA Cup against Newcastle United in 2003, losing 6-0 on aggregate.

Slot, known for his passing and vision, later had spells at Sparta Rotterdam and PEC Zwolle before retiring in 2013 at the age of 35.

But in the last 10 years, he has developed steadily as a coach. The Dutchman moved straight away onto the coaching staff at first division club PEC Zwolle, working as a youth coach for one year before moving on to be assistant at then-Eredivisie side Cambuur.

Who is Arne Slot? The Feyenoord manager in talks to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

19:15

Before Jurgen Klopp’s final Merseyside derby, here is a look at the man who could replace him at the helm.

Liverpool are in talks with Feyenoord over appointing Arne Slot as the club’s next manager in the summer.

The Reds have been eyeing a replacement for Jurgen Klopp ever since the German made it known to executives in November that he would leave the club at the end of the current season.

Liverpool, currently in a three-way race for the Premier League title, were hit in their search when early favourite Xabi Alonso decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen. Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim has also been linked with the job.

But Slot, who this season has won the Dutch Cup and won the Eredivisie last year, is now the favourite – yet who is the 45-year-old and what has he done to be a frontrunner for the Anfield vacancy?

Everton vs Liverpool LIVE

19:10

Here are some photos from around the ground:

Everton team news

19:05

Everton have made two changes from their win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Ashley Young, who was sent off in the match at Anfield, has been replaced by Ben Godfrey, and James Garner comes in for Andre Gomes.

Beto is out due to concussion protocols following the incident at the weekend.

Everton XI: Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Harrison, Doucoure, Garner, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin.

Liverpool team news

19:02

The teams are in, Liverpool will start with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah against their local rivals, as Jurgen Klopp made six changes from the team that beat Fulham.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Diaz, Salah, Nunez

Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

18:56

The teams will be announced in less than five minutes’ time

Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

18:45

Team news should be coming shortly. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a doubt for Everton while Seamus Coleman has been ruled out. While for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah and Alexis Mac Allister should return to the line-up but Diogo Jota has joined Connor Bradley on the sidelines.

Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

18:30

Everton’s winless run against Liverpool at Goodison Park is their longest against any team in their history.

The Toffees are without a win in their last 12 Premier League home games against the Reds, drawing nine and losing three.

Jurgen Klopp could became the first Liverpool manager in history to win 10 league games against Everton.

Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

18:10

Mohamed Salah has five goals in his last five league appearances against Everton but has struggled for form since returning from a hamstring injury. Salah has not scored or assisted a goal from open play since the 2-1 win over Brighton at the end of March, but has a strong record against the Toffees.

Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

17:51

Feyenoord’s Arne Slot is a leading candidate to take over at Liverpool as the Merseyside club look to appoint Jurgen Klopp’s successor, writes Richard Jolly.

Their search for their next manager has interest in the 45-year-old Dutchman, who won Feyenoord’s first Eredivisie title in six years last season and the KNVB Cup this week and who was a contender for the Tottenham job last summer before deciding to stay in the Netherlands.

Slot has emerged as a frontrunner after Liverpool missed on Xabi Alonso after their former midfielder opted to stay with Bayer Leverkusen, who have just won the German title, while they have also considered the merits of Ruben Amorim, the Sporting Lisbon manager who has held talks with West Ham.

Slot’s attacking style of play and track record of improving young players are thought to tally with Liverpool’s requirements while the Dutchman, who is under contract until 2026, is likely to leave his home country in his next move.

Liverpool identify leading candidate to succeed Jurgen Klopp as manager

17:21

Why ‘the worst run club in the country’ is now playing for its future

As Liverpool prepare for a derby that could decide their title challenge, there are already comments around the training ground about how Everton will inevitably play above themselves. That would be quite a rise, though, because Sean Dyche’s side have been largely dismal. They may have won at the weekend against Nottingham Forest but it’s not like morale is much better. The controversy around Forest’s post-match statement, criticising refereeing decisions, only adds to the mood. There’s been a sense of getting away with it, as much bigger issues weigh over the club. If Liverpool are playing for Jurgen Klopp’s place in history, Everton are playing for their future. It really is that extreme, with the club potentially weeks from administration.

Even on the football side, few are exactly happy, which sums up the modern Everton. They have become a tragic case study for many of the problems in the modern game. A lot of the issues that complicate football in 2024 can be seen at Goodison Park, as if the distinctive history of this great club has uniquely distilled all these problems. That goes from the pitch to almost everything off it. There’s how you play, how a club is run, what a club can aim for, how you compete, how you spend, the economy of the sport, right up to regulations and - above all - ownership.

Everton have brought all this together, writes Miguel Delaney

Why ‘the worst run club in the country’ is now playing for its future

Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

16:51

Everton manager Sean Dyche on his “massive respect” for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

“For what he has done there, and his other clubs. One thing I’ve learned about management is it’s not easy to build things, and he has done it at three different clubs.

“Two good wins, two clean sheets at home. We want to continue that form, whoever it’s against - and it just happens this one is against Liverpool.”

Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

16:21

Sean Dyche is relishing the prospect of his first home Merseyside derby as Everton boss as the Toffees aim for another Goodison Park victory to take them closer to safety.

After going winless in 13 Premier League matches, Everton have triumphed in two of their last three, both at home, against fellow strugglers Burnley (1-0) on April 6 and Nottingham Forest (2-0) on Sunday.

That has left them five points clear of the relegation zone in 16th place with five games remaining, one more than the three teams directly below them: Forest, who like Everton are appealing against a points deduction, Luton and Burnley.

And the next two are also at home, against title-chasing Liverpool on Wednesday, then 15th-placed Brentford on Saturday.

Everton seeking a first derby win since 2021 and first at Goodison since 2010 and Dyche told a press conference: “The away game is different, because obviously the feel in the stadium.

“A home game - I’m well aware of all the records that people keep telling me - I’m looking forward to it. I didn’t grow up here, so I won’t have that depth of understanding - what I do understand is how important it is to be Everton’s manager, that’s for sure, in all games, and particularly this one, for obvious reasons.”

Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

15:51

Jurgen Klopp was surprised by criticism of his side’s performance in the 3-1 win at Fulham as the Liverpool manager insisted results are all that matter when the Premier League title race is this close.

“I know this is the last part of the season: it is not about playing the freshest football of the whole year - that would be strange if that works out with the schedule all the teams have,” Klopp said.

“But you have to win games and I think we know how to do that and we have to make sure everybody understands the way we want to try (on Wednesday).

“I wouldn’t say it was straightforward but until two weeks ago everything was probably better than anyone would have expected.

“Then you have this week (losing to Atalanta and Crystal Palace) when the performances were not as bad as the results felt afterwards.

“And then it is like, ‘Why don’t you score enough? If you look at our numbers, yes, there are two teams who have scored more than us (Arsenal and Manchester City) but it is not like there are two teams who scored 50 goals more than us.

“It is always about how you can get the right feeling again for the situation and the next game and we usually do that. I am really happy now with the response.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes five wins will make them champions (PA Wire)

Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

15:24

Jurgen Klopp has lost just one of his 18 matches against Everton as Liverpool manager, but with just two wins at Goodison Park in seven attempts.

Klopp’s five draws theere is more than any other away ground but Liverpool simply have to win if they are to keep pace with Arsenal and put the pressure on Manchester City.

“I don’t know exactly when my first derby was, 2016, but when I (first) came here it would not be honest if I said that is my game of the year. It wasn’t, I knew how important it was for the people, but didn’t feel it then,” he said.

“Now I know it and feel it. My understanding developed over the years. They are always difficult games, especially there, but it is not too important, what we had in the past.”

Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

14:51

The Premier League is heading for a classic title race, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal set for a three-way battle as we enter the final weeks of the season.

Pep Guardiola’s side are aiming to win a fourth league title in a row – a feat that has never been achieved in the history of English football, and the title is now in their hands after both Liverpool and Arsenal slipped up at home on that fateful Sunday two weeks ago.

But it’s not over yet. With City in action in the FA Cup semi-finals last weekend, both Arsenal and Liverpool were left with two games to play before City’s next Premier League fixture. It’s a chance for Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta to put the pressure on.

Arsenal did their job, beating Wolves away and then thrashing Chelsea to move four points clear of Guardiola’s side. Liverpool go next in a midweek Merseyside derby, before City travel to Brighton.

So, with four weeks to go, which team has the best fixtures and who has the hardest run of games to end the season?

Premier League title race: Who has the best fixtures in the run-in?

Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

14:25

Crucial Merseyside derby brings unique pressure for Jurgen Klopp ahead of final clash with Everton

A Merseyside derby was Liverpool’s last game before Jurgen Klopp joined. Now he prepares for his last derby. He arrived in England with a sense of what it meant for those who grew up with it but, he reflected, “I would not be honest if I said it was my game of the year”. Some eight-and-a-half years later, as he looks forward to his 19th, “my understanding has developed”.

Improving his players’ grasp of the game involved a delve into Liverpool’s past, via clips of scousers who grew up on either side of the divide. “At the beginning I remember I showed the players videos of Carragher in the derby and Stevie where he got red cards – I love one, and respect the other a lot,” Klopp said; probably not in that order, either. Steven Gerrard was sent off twice against Everton, once for planting his studs into Kevin Campbell’s thigh as a teenager, once for collecting two cautions in the first 18 minutes as captain. There are Evertonians who think the boyhood Blue Jamie Carragher should have seen red as often.

A game nicknamed “the friendly derby” in earlier decades became notable for expulsions in the Premier League. “That’s what the people expect, that if you get a red card against Everton it’s fine. It’s not, it’s absolutely not because we want to win the game, and it’s the only reason why we go there,” Klopp rationalised.

Preview by Richard Jolly

Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

14:07

Diogo Jota has been ruled out for two weeks and will miss most of the rest of Liverpool’s season.

The forward, who has had an injury-hit campaign, got a knock during Sunday’s 3-1 win at Fulham, which was his first start since February.

And he will now miss Wednesday’s Merseyside derby along with Liverpool’s games against West Ham and Tottenham in a blow to Jurgen Klopp’s title-chasing team.

Klopp said: “He will be out for two weeks. Before which game where he didn’t start, he got a knock – normal challenge, then felt a little bit at the hip. That was then fine because we didn’t start him, brought him on, that was alright. Then he started the last game and was obviously OK and then with the finish… it’s a small one but we are late in the season, so obviously now it’s not a great moment for each injury pretty much. It’s not a big one. When I say two weeks, actually really it’s pretty much nothing but enough to not be available.”

Diogo Jota has been ruled out for a further two weeks with injury (Getty Images)

Everton vs Liverpool tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds and free bets

14:05

Everton and Liverpool face off in the biggest Merseyside derby in over 30 years at Goodison Park on Wednesday evening (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

The stakes could not be higher for the Merseyside rivals, who find themselves at opposite ends of the table. The Toffees are five points clear of the relegation zone and a win would put them within touching distance of securing their Premier League status for next season.

A defeat could drag them back into the battle at the bottom, although their price has drifted out to 14/1 in the Premier League odds to be relegated this season following a vital, if a tad controversial, win over Nottingham Forest last time out.

Liverpool also secured an important victory at the weekend, beating Fulham 3-1 to go back above Manchester City and level on points with Arsenal at the summit, albeit still behind the Gunners on goal difference.

With City playing on Thursday, Jurgen Klopp’s men have the chance to crank up the pressure on their title rivals by creating a four-point gap with a win at Goodison.

Liverpool are odds-on with football betting sites to secure another important victory, but the form guide can go out the window in a local derby.

Everton vs Liverpool tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds and free bets

Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

14:03

Predicted line-ups

Everton: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Gueye, Garner, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

14:02

What is the team news?

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be assessed by Everton after suffering a minor injury against Nottingham Forest, while fellow striker Beto will miss the next two games after a head injury. Seamus Coleman has returned to training but is not yet ready for involvement.

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota has been ruled out for two weeks after his injury against Fulham. Mohamed Salah and Alexis Mac Allister should return to the line-up, but Connor Bradley remains unavailable.

Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

14:01

When is Everton vs Liverpool?

The match will kick-off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 24 April at Goodison Park.

How can I watch it?

Everton vs Liverpool will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 7pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Good afternoon

14:00

Jurgen Klopp takes the trip across Stanley Park for the final time as Everton host Liverpool in a midweek Merseyside Derby at Goodison.

Liverpool put themselves back in the Premier League title race by beating Fulham on Sunday and can now move four points clear of Manchester City and level with Arsenal with a win against their city rivals.

Pep Guardiola’s side would still have two games in hand, but it could certainly put the pressure on Manchester City as the champions travel to Brighton tomorrow evening.

Everton will be out to deny Liverpool and Klopp, with Sean Dyche’s side desperate for points in their bid to avoid the drop and keen to build on Sunday’s important 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Klopp’s side have not had the best record at Goodison Park over the years, with just two wins in seven derbies at Everton.

Here’s everything you need to know

Is Everton vs Liverpool on TV? Channel, time and how to watch