England vs Belgium: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

England are edging closer to Euro 2024 and must put Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Brazil behind them when they host Belgium on Tuesday night.

Teenage striker Endrick scored the only goal of the game as the Selecao beat Gareth Southgate’s side at Wembley.

While there is little point on dwelling on results in friendlies, it was a frustrating night for the Three Lions.

There were certainly positive moments, a lack of defensive cover is a major concern and Southgate is without a number of key players for his final game before naming his squad for this summer’s tournament in Germany.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

England vs Belgium is scheduled for a 7.45pm GMT kick-off time on Tuesday 26 March, 2024.

Wembley Stadium in London will host.

How to watch England vs Belgium

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on free-to-air coverage in the UK on Channel 4. Coverage starts at 7pm.

Live stream: Channel 4’s website and app will over a live stream service free of charge, though a subscription via email is needed.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Our reporters will be at the ground.

England vs Belgium team news

Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire will not be available after pulling out of the squad on Sunday night. Captain Harry Kane will play no part having returned to Germany to nurse an ankle problem, while Bukayo Saka has already pulled out of the squad.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney is expected to start up front.

Belgium, meanwhile, could start Romelu Lukaku after a recent groin injury. Kevin De Bruyne is missing, though Jeremy Doku and Amadou Onana could feature from the off.

England vs Belgium prediction

Belgium are no longer the force of old and England should feel confident about getting a win.

England to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

England wins: 16

Draws: 4

Belgium wins: 5

England vs Belgium latest odds

England to win: 3/4

Draw: 5/2

Belgium to win: 15/4

Odds via Bet365 and subject to change.