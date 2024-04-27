Eagles draft Jeremiah Trotter Jr., son of Philadelphia's Pro Bowl linebacker

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has cultivated a reputation as a draft wheeler and dealer. This time, his surplus of picks from trading back created a family affair.

With the 20th pick of the fifth round (155th overall), the Eagles selected linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. from Clemson. Trotter Jr. is the son of former Eagles middle linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, who was drafted in the third round by Philadelphia in 1998.

He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Eagles and played eight of his 11 seasons in Philadelphia across three separate stints. Trotter Sr. was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, was named first-team All-Pro in 2000 and is an Eagles Hall of Fame inductee.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. at the 2024 NFL scouting combine.

Trotter Jr. spent three seasons in Dabo Swinney’s Clemson program and was the No. 7 overall recruit in his class. He saw time as a backup as a freshman and was a second-team All-American as a sophomore; he racked up a team-leading 92 tackles with 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. In 2023, he was named first-team All-ACC and was a finalist for the Dick Butkus Award, given to the nation’s best linebacker.

Other sons of former NFL players taken in this draft include Marvin Harrison Jr., Joe Alt, Kris Jenkins, Luke McCaffrey and now, Trotter.

Trotter Jr.’s mother, Tammi, died from breast cancer in February 2023.

“It’s a dream of mine,” Trotter Jr. told The Philadelphia Inquirer before the draft. “But it was also a dream of hers.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Eagles draft Jeremiah Trotter Jr., son of Philadelphia Pro Bowl LB