Diddy’s Homes Raided in Connection With Federal Sex Trafficking Probe: Reports

Federal law enforcement reportedly descended on two properties owned by Sean “Diddy” Combs on Monday afternoon in connection with a sex trafficking investigation.

The coordinated raids were conducted in Los Angeles and Miami by armed Department of Homeland Security agents, with local law enforcement assisting, sources with knowledge of the matter told TMZ.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed the action to Los Angeles station KNBC.

Another local station, FOX11, aired overhead footage of the Los Angeles raid showing what appeared to be two of the rappers’ sons, Justin Combs and King Combs, outside the home in handcuffs.

The probe, led by prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, is believed to be tied to the mounting allegations leveled against the 54-year-old Combs in recent months, beginning with a November lawsuit filed by the R&B singer Cassie, who accused him of years of sexual and physical abuse.

P. Diddy’s Los Angles Holmby Hills home being raided by government. Looks as if his sons King and Justin are in cuffs. #diddy #pdiddy #badboy pic.twitter.com/dt5s1upMs8 — Kay𓂀 (@naomicompel) March 25, 2024

In the ensuing months, three other women and one man came forward with their own allegations of his abusive behavior.

KNBC reported that three Jane Does and one John Doe had been interviewed by prosecutors in the investigation, which concerns “sex trafficking, sexual assault, [and] the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.”

At least three other Jane Doe interviews are scheduled, a source told the station.

