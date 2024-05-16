Sports scoreboard for Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Wednesday's Scoreboard
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
Colorado 5 Dallas 3
(Dallas leads best-of-seven series 3-2)
---
IIHF World Hockey Championship
Group Stage
At Prague
Czechia 7 Denmark 4
Switzerland 3 Britain 0
At Ostrava, Czechia
Germany 8 Latvia 1
Slovakia 4 Poland 0
---
PWHL Playoffs
Semifinals
(Best-of-five series tied 2-2)
---
AHL Playoffs
Division Finals
Grand Rapids 4 Milwaukee 2
(Grand Rapids leads best-of-five series 1-0)
Coachella Valley 3 Ontario 2
(Coachella Valley leads best-of-five series 1-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
(Boston wins best-of-seven series 4-1)
Dallas 104 Oklahoma City 92
(Dallas leads best-of-seven series 3-2)
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore 3 Toronto 2
Seattle 4 Kansas City 2
Tampa Bay 4 Boston 3
N.Y. Yankees 4 Minnesota 0
Texas 4 Cleveland 0
National League
Milwaukee 10 Pittsburgh 2
Arizona 2 Cincinnati 1
Colorado 8 San Diego 0
Philadelphia 10 N.Y. Mets 5
Chicago Cubs 7 Atlanta 1
San Francisco 4 L.A. Dodgers 1
Interleague
Chicago White Sox 2 Washington 0
L.A. Angels 7 St. Louis 2
---
MLS
Columbus 3 CF Montréal 1
Nashville 2 Toronto FC 0
Colorado 1 Vancouver 0
Cincinnati 1 Atlanta 0
New York 4 D.C. United 1
Miami 0 Orlando City 0
New York City FC 2 Philadelphia 1
Austin FC 1 Houston 0
Charlotte FC 1 Chicago 0
LA Galaxy 2 Minnesota 2
Los Angeles FC 2 St Louis City 0
Real Salt Lake 2 Seattle 0
Portland 4 San Jose 2
---
The Canadian Press