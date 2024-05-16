Advertisement

Sports scoreboard for Wednesday, May 15, 2024

The Canadian Press
Wednesday's Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Colorado 5 Dallas 3

(Dallas leads best-of-seven series 3-2)

---

IIHF World Hockey Championship

Group Stage

At Prague

Czechia 7 Denmark 4

Switzerland 3 Britain 0

At Ostrava, Czechia

Germany 8 Latvia 1

Slovakia 4 Poland 0

---

PWHL Playoffs

Semifinals

Minnesota 1 Toronto 0 (2OT)

(Best-of-five series tied 2-2)

---

AHL Playoffs

Division Finals

Grand Rapids 4 Milwaukee 2

(Grand Rapids leads best-of-five series 1-0)

Coachella Valley 3 Ontario 2

(Coachella Valley leads best-of-five series 1-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

Boston 113 Cleveland 98

(Boston wins best-of-seven series 4-1)

Dallas 104 Oklahoma City 92

(Dallas leads best-of-seven series 3-2)

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 3 Toronto 2

Seattle 4 Kansas City 2

Tampa Bay 4 Boston 3

N.Y. Yankees 4 Minnesota 0

Texas 4 Cleveland 0

Houston 3 Oakland 0

National League

Milwaukee 10 Pittsburgh 2

Arizona 2 Cincinnati 1

Colorado 8 San Diego 0

Philadelphia 10 N.Y. Mets 5

Chicago Cubs 7 Atlanta 1

San Francisco 4 L.A. Dodgers 1

Interleague

Miami 2 Detroit 0

Chicago White Sox 2 Washington 0

L.A. Angels 7 St. Louis 2

---

MLS

Columbus 3 CF Montréal 1

Nashville 2 Toronto FC 0

Colorado 1 Vancouver 0

Cincinnati 1 Atlanta 0

New York 4 D.C. United 1

Miami 0 Orlando City 0

New York City FC 2 Philadelphia 1

Austin FC 1 Houston 0

Charlotte FC 1 Chicago 0

LA Galaxy 2 Minnesota 2

Los Angeles FC 2 St Louis City 0

Real Salt Lake 2 Seattle 0

Portland 4 San Jose 2

---

