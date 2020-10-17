DC 0/1 in 0.2 Over (Target 180) | DC vs CSK Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020: Prithvi Shaw Departs For Duck, Deepak Chahar Strikes

DC vs CSK Live Score Updates: Stakes are moderately high as Delhi Capitals, and Chennai Super Kings are meeting in the Match 34 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Fans can expect a run feat as the encounter takes place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both teams had contrasting campaigns so far, but there shouldn’t be much difference in their desire of winning the contest. Shreyas Iyer’s DC will go back at the pinnacle of the team standings after registering a victory. On the other hand, MS Dhoni’s CSK is fighting to stay alive in the playoff race. Meanwhile, stay tuned for the live commentary and updates of the DC vs CSK encounter. DC vs CSK, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming.

Delhi Capitals have been one of the most consistent sides in this season and are just a couple of wins away from securing a place in the playoffs. From Shikhar Dhawan to Marcus Stoinis, every top-order batsmen have made a mark in the tournament while their bowling attack has been second to none. South African speedsters Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada have breathed fire with the ball while Axar Patel and Ravi Ashwin have applied brakes on the run flow. However, the injury to Rishabh Pant can hurt the side in the upcoming contest. Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

On the other hand, there are several voids in the CSK line-up. Apart from Faf du Plessis, none of their batsmen have been able to get going. Skipper MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu need to put up a better batting performance. Although they haven’t done poorly in the bowling department, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran need to do better with the tournament progressing in the latter half.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Avesh Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav

Chennai Super Kings: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif