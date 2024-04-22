Danny Mendick recalled, John Brebbia activated by struggling White Sox

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The major league-worst Chicago White Sox made five roster moves before Monday night's game at Minnesota.

Shortstop Danny Mendick, who has homered in five straight games for Triple-A Charlotte, was recalled, and right-hander John Brebbia was activated off the 15-day injured list.

Infielder Lenyn Sosa and right-hander Nick Nastrini were optioned to Charlotte. Infielder Zach Remillard was designated for assignment.

Mendick, a non-roster invitee to spring training, leads the International League in slugging percentage and is second with 14 extra-base hits, including eight homers. The 30-year-old spent time with the White Sox from 2019-22 and the New York Mets last season.

Brebbia has been out since April 6 with a calf strain. In four appearances, he has tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

Nastrini was 0-2 with a 7.88 ERA in two starts for Chicago. Sosa was batting .132 with one RBI in 12 games. Remillard played in two games for the White Sox before being optioned to Charlotte a week ago.

The White Sox were 3-18 entering Monday's game.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

The Associated Press