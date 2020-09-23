Coronavirus updates: Trump calls 200K deaths a 'shame'; Miami schools to resume in-person classes; Sizzler files bankruptcy

Students in Miami-Dade County, Florida, will soon be allowed to go back to school. In person.

The Miami-Dade County School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to start a staggered reopening plan on Oct. 14 in the country's fourth largest district, with all students back in classrooms by Oct. 21. The plan applies only to families who wish for their children to resume in-person instruction.

Also Tuesday, President Donald Trump said it was "a shame" that the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 had surpassed 200,000, the most of any country in the world.

Veteran journalist Bob Woodward sees it differently. He told CNN he was "quite frankly embarrassed" by Trump giving himself an A+ grade for his response to the pandemic.

And the FDA is preparing to announce a higher standard for emergency authorization of a coronavirus vaccine in an effort to gain public trust, the New York Times and Washington Post reported.

Some significant developments:

Mayor Kirk Caldwell is easing coronavirus restrictions in Honolulu. The city will allow gatherings of up to five people, retail businesses to open at 50% capacity and restaurants to seat five people per table.

The CDC advised against traditional trick-or-treating this year amid the pandemic.

The NCAA Division 1 Board of Directors approved a plan Tuesday to move fall sports championships – including the FCS football championship – to spring 2021.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has reported more than 6.8 million cases and 200,700 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Five states — Minnesota, Montana, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming — set records for new cases in a week through late Tuesday while Montana a record number of deaths in a week. Globally, there have been more than 31.5 million cases and 969,000 fatalities.

The final stage of Johnson & Johnson's trial for its vaccine candidate, which would require only one dose, is set to begin Wednesday, the company announced.

The trial will be one of the largest in the world, with 60,000 volunteers in the U.S., South Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru expected to receive doses.

A few other companies already have vaccine candidates in the final stage of trials to show whether they're safe and effective, but those require two shots.

“A single-shot vaccine, if it’s safe and effective, will have substantial logistic advantages for global pandemic control,” Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, who partnered with Johnson & Johnson on the vaccine, told the Washington Post.

Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was to return to the Supreme Court for the final time Wednesday, with family, friends, former law clerks, colleagues on the high court and the public prepared for one last goodbye.

After a brief ceremony just outside the courtroom, Ginsburg's casket will be returned to the front portico of the court for two days of public viewing outdoors with appropriate social distancing to guard against the coronavirus.

– Richard Wolf

Americans who want to stay socially distant during the COVID-19 pandemic now have another reason to think twice before going out for gas.

Several states have increased gas taxes in recent months to make up for sudden shortfalls in revenue devoted to road repairs. As Americans drive less during the pandemic due partly to social distancing and remote work arrangements, gasoline demand has fallen. That's one key factor triggering the tax increases as lawmakers seek to limit the impact of lower revenue on road repair budgets.

The good news for motorists is this: They’re currently saving at the pump because the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the economy to slow, pushing down demand and prices for petroleum and gasoline, which is made from crude oil.

– Nathan Bomey

