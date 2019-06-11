Conor McGregor lands on Forbes Top 100 highest paid athletes list for 2019

Conor McGregor weigh-ins tongue out

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has once again landed a spot amongst the top 100 highest paid athletes in 2019 according to Forbes.

The list of the top 100 highest paid athletes was released on Tuesday with McGregor coming in at No. 21 after reportedly making $47 million last year. The breakdown of the money McGregor made comes down to $32 million in fight purses and another $15 million in endorsement deals.

While McGregor only fought once last year, his bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 ended up as the highest selling pay-per-view in company history. That reportedly earned McGregor more than $30 million for a single fight when combined with the $3 million in disclosed money along with bonuses paid out through pay-per-view profits.

When it comes to his endorsement deals, McGregor also inked a new contract with Reebok that reportedly pays him around $5 million a year, as well as the money he made from sales of his Proper No. 12 Irish whiskey, that was released last year.

McGregor has earned a spot on the top 100 highest paid athletes list each of the past four years after he was the first mixed martial artist in history to land there in 2016.

Since that time, McGregor has watched his wealth increase, including his huge payday for a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

McGregor still hasn’t booked his return to action yet in 2019, although he has been teasing a fight before the end of the year.