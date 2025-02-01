City’s Academy: The Month Ahead

Everything you need to know for February’s Elite Development Squad and Under-18s ahead of another busy month of fixtures.

Ben Wilkinson and Oliver Reiss have seen their respective teams carry our strong form into the new year with both sides at their league summits.

And February will be an important month for both squads with FA Youth Cup and UEFA Youth League action added to the fold.

Below is all the information of February’s fixtures for both teams including kick-off times, dates* and what content will be available on mancity.com and the Official Man City App, alongside our regular updates on X: @ManCityAcademy for every match.

*All fixture dates and kick-off times are subject to change.

EDS FIXTURES

Blackburn v City | Saturday 8 February, 13:00 (UK) | Premier League 2

First our Under-21s will travel to Blackburn as we look to return to winning ways in the league following our 3-1 loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Updates during the match will be available on X: @ManCityAcademy with a detailed match report to follow on mancity.com and on the Official Man City App shortly after the match has concluded.

FC Midtjylland v City | Wednesday 12 February, 13:00 (UK) | UEFA Youth League

After securing our place in the Round of 32 last year, City’s first outing in 2025 in the prestigious European competition sees Wilkinson and his Under-19s travel to Denmark.

The single leg tie against FC Midtjylland will be available to follow along via text updates on X with a match report and post-match reaction from the Lead Coach and his players to follow the final whistle.

City v Tottenham Hotspur | Monday 17 February, 19:00 (UK) | Premier League 2

Less than a week later our attention returns to the PL2. We welcome Spurs to the Joie Stadium for a 19:00 (UK) kick-off on Monday 17 February.

The game will be available to watch live on CITY+ with updates also on X: @ManCityAcademy.

Like always, a comprehensive match report, highlights, a CITY+ full-match replay and post-match reaction from Wilkinson and his players will be available after the match.

Middlesbrough v City | Friday 21 February, 19:00 (UK) | Premier League 2

As the end of the League Phase of the PL2 approaches, our penultimate away trip will see us travel to Middlesbrough as we look to confirm our place in the top 16.

A detailed match report will be on our digital estate shortly after the final whistle.

City v Chelsea | Friday 28 February, 19:00 (UK) | Premier League 2

The final game of the month for Wilkinson’s side will see us welcome Chelsea to the Joie Stadium with our 19:00 (UK) clash available to watch live on CITY+.

Like always, updates throughout the match will be available on X: @ManCityAcademy with a detailed match report, post-match reaction, highlights and CITY+ full-match replay available shortly after the full-time whistle.

U18S FIXTURES

United v City | Saturday 1 February, 11:00 (UK) | Under-18 Premier League North

A top-of-the-table clash awaits at the start of February for Reiss and his Under-18s.

We travel to Carrington with three points needed to keep the title race close in our efforts to topple last season’s Under-18 Premier League North winners.

The match will be available to watch live on CITY+ with a detailed match report, post-match reaction, highlights and CITY+ full-match replay available shortly after full-time.

Leeds v City | Tuesday 4 February, 19:00 (UK) | FA Youth Cup

After wins over Crystal Palace and Millwall, City’s fight to retain the FA Youth Cup continues with a trip to last season’s finalists Leeds United.

Kick-off at the LNER Stadium in York is scheduled for 19:00 (UK) on Tuesday 4 February.

Our recent league encounter, which City won 3-2 with 10 players, could perhaps be a good omen for our game against a Leeds side who has struggled to find form this season.

Like always, a detailed match report and post-match reaction will be available on our digital estate once the game has finished.

Nottingham Forest v City | Saturday 15 February, 11:30 (UK) | Under-18 Premier League North

Another trip on the road follows our FA Youth Cup match. We travel to Nottingham Forest for an 11:30 (UK) kick-off.

It will undoubtedly be an exciting fixture after the reverse leg earlier in the season saw us beat Forest 6-0 to pick up our second win of the 2024/25 campaign.

The game will be broadcast live on our digital estate via CITY+ with a comprehensive match report, post-match reaction from Reiss and his players, CITY+ full-match replay and highlights to follow the final whistle.

City v Sunderland | Saturday 22 February, 12:30 (UK) | Under-18 Premier League North

To complete the month for our young boys in blue, we will welcome Sunderland to the City Football Academy for a 12:30 (UK) kick-off as our fight for the league title will continue.

Every kick will be available to watch live on CITY+.

Afterwards, a detailed match report, highlights, CITY+ full-match replay and post-match reaction will be on mancity.com and the Official Man City App.

